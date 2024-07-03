Informed Technologies India Ltd Summary

Informed Technologies India Ltd (ITIL), a part of The Khandelwal Group, was originally incorporated in January, 1958 under the name of Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited. The name of the Company was subsequently changed from Khandelwal Ferro Alloys Limited to KFA Corporation Limited and later to Informed Technologies India Limited in July, 2003. Prior to incorporation, the Company was into the business of Ferro Alloys. At present, it is mainly in Software Consulting, Business Service Centre Operations and Distributorship of Medicines. The Company is operating as IT enabled, knowledge based Back Office Processing Centre to leverage Indias Intellectual capital in the BPO space. It is also a leading content provider to the securities and financial research industry. It currently serves the needs of the financial content sector in the USA. The Company collects and analyses data on Financial fundamentals, Corporate Governance, Director/Executive Compensation and capital market. The outsource services consist of financial databases and back office activity for research/advisory reports. The company set up various project teams to bring about improvement in the operations which have yielded good results in terms of quality and productivity. Various training programmes in areas of production, maintenance, personnel development have been conducted. The company restructured its organisation. It employed Universal Consultants to help it in re-engineering.During 1998-99, the Company entered into the Medical Informatics business and is building capability to develop a healthcare network and world class software products. The company has set up a software development centre at its newly acquired premises at Vashi - Navi Mumbai as the IT sector in India is experiencing an explosive growth. The Company ventured into IT Enabled Services Sector during 2003-04. In 2006, it started operations at Millenium Business Park, STPI in Vashi. It set up a subsidiary in New York for its marketing activities. Apart from these, the Company has the flexibility to add staff as needed to handle the work, the Millennium Park facility can process documents and post results with amazing speed. It has a scalable infrastructure in place, which allows us to rapidly ramp up capacity according to clients requirements.ITIL has servers co-located in a separate data center, which has world-class facilities custom designed with temperature control systems. They offer physical security features as well as video camera surveillance and security breach alarms. Within these facilities, they deliver the reliability through a number of redundant subsystems, such as multiple fiber trunks coming into the Data Center from multiple sources, fully redundant power on premises, and multiple backup generators. This facility has Gig-E connections to important networks, which allows to Company to download input files at very high speed. They are connected to these servers with International Internet Leased lines for remote management and data communication on 24 X 7 basis.