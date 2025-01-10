Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.82
73.53
68.07
68.46
Net Worth
85.82
78.53
73.07
73.46
Minority Interest
Debt
74.24
64.84
64.52
67.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.3
8.49
8.02
6.51
Total Liabilities
169.36
151.86
145.61
146.99
Fixed Assets
89.04
89.38
90.09
92.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.37
3.95
4.39
2.93
Networking Capital
74.06
56.96
49.03
49.9
Inventories
48.08
48.31
38.43
32.43
Inventory Days
113.09
Sundry Debtors
36.42
35.66
28.49
28.09
Debtor Days
97.96
Other Current Assets
25.39
26.12
23.01
24.04
Sundry Creditors
-22
-38.37
-27.82
-23.64
Creditor Days
82.44
Other Current Liabilities
-13.83
-14.76
-13.08
-11.02
Cash
2.62
1.33
1.85
1.37
Total Assets
169.34
151.87
145.61
147.01
