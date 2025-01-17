iifl-logo-icon 1
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Key Ratios

890.2
(-0.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.95

-11.51

16.87

8.37

Op profit growth

10.74

-45.01

40.07

14.28

EBIT growth

18.55

-66.37

59.63

18.81

Net profit growth

-157.61

-109.12

90.25

47.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.08

12

19.31

16.11

EBIT margin

6.12

5.67

14.94

10.94

Net profit margin

0.39

-0.76

7.37

4.53

RoCE

4.51

4.34

15.66

11.18

RoNW

0.14

-0.25

3.15

1.89

RoA

0.07

-0.14

1.93

1.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.83

-1.45

15.87

8.34

Dividend per share

1.25

0.1

2.5

1.25

Cash EPS

-12.34

-14.63

5.59

-1.63

Book value per share

146.66

145.98

133.16

118.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

216.8

-99.93

25.67

27.09

P/CEPS

-14.57

-9.9

72.83

-138.48

P/B

1.22

0.99

3.05

1.9

EV/EBIDTA

11.97

10.88

11.45

9.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

15.74

14.98

Tax payout

-28.38

-33.18

-33.7

-32.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.86

76.98

68.13

75.25

Inventory days

111.82

99.79

63.65

66.7

Creditor days

-81.3

-67.45

-47.98

-47.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.09

-0.83

-3.91

-2.6

Net debt / equity

0.89

0.79

0.59

0.5

Net debt / op. profit

5.18

5.09

1.89

2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.94

-9.53

-6.95

-8.2

Employee costs

-6.01

-7.67

-7.58

-8.56

Other costs

-68.95

-70.79

-66.13

-67.12

