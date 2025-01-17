Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.95
-11.51
16.87
8.37
Op profit growth
10.74
-45.01
40.07
14.28
EBIT growth
18.55
-66.37
59.63
18.81
Net profit growth
-157.61
-109.12
90.25
47.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.08
12
19.31
16.11
EBIT margin
6.12
5.67
14.94
10.94
Net profit margin
0.39
-0.76
7.37
4.53
RoCE
4.51
4.34
15.66
11.18
RoNW
0.14
-0.25
3.15
1.89
RoA
0.07
-0.14
1.93
1.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.83
-1.45
15.87
8.34
Dividend per share
1.25
0.1
2.5
1.25
Cash EPS
-12.34
-14.63
5.59
-1.63
Book value per share
146.66
145.98
133.16
118.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
216.8
-99.93
25.67
27.09
P/CEPS
-14.57
-9.9
72.83
-138.48
P/B
1.22
0.99
3.05
1.9
EV/EBIDTA
11.97
10.88
11.45
9.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.74
14.98
Tax payout
-28.38
-33.18
-33.7
-32.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.86
76.98
68.13
75.25
Inventory days
111.82
99.79
63.65
66.7
Creditor days
-81.3
-67.45
-47.98
-47.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.09
-0.83
-3.91
-2.6
Net debt / equity
0.89
0.79
0.59
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
5.18
5.09
1.89
2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.94
-9.53
-6.95
-8.2
Employee costs
-6.01
-7.67
-7.58
-8.56
Other costs
-68.95
-70.79
-66.13
-67.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.