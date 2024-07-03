iifl-logo-icon 1
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Share Price

954
(-0.31%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open950
  • Day's High956
  • 52 Wk High1,049
  • Prev. Close956.95
  • Day's Low931.1
  • 52 Wk Low 484.2
  • Turnover (lac)6.63
  • P/E82.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.21
  • EPS11.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)477
  • Div. Yield0.1
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

950

Prev. Close

956.95

Turnover(Lac.)

6.63

Day's High

956

Day's Low

931.1

52 Week's High

1,049

52 Week's Low

484.2

Book Value

178.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

477

P/E

82.35

EPS

11.62

Divi. Yield

0.1

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Corporate Action

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 47.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.82

73.53

68.07

68.46

Net Worth

85.82

78.53

73.07

73.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.66

95.18

107.57

92.03

yoy growth (%)

9.95

-11.51

16.87

8.37

Raw materials

-13.54

-9.07

-7.48

-7.54

As % of sales

12.94

9.53

6.95

8.2

Employee costs

-6.29

-7.3

-8.16

-7.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

-1.03

12.01

6.24

Depreciation

-6.59

-6.59

-5.13

-4.98

Tax paid

-0.16

0.35

-4.03

-2.03

Working capital

4.29

0.23

1.26

3.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.95

-11.51

16.87

8.37

Op profit growth

10.79

-45

40.07

14.12

EBIT growth

18.49

-66.14

59.48

18.71

Net profit growth

-170.71

-108.42

89.63

46.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

167.63

167.46

129.51

102.36

92.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

167.63

167.46

129.51

102.36

92.51

Other Operating Income

3.33

2.65

2.52

2.3

2.67

Other Income

1.12

0.47

0.96

0.35

0.57

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Investment & Precision Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Piyush I Tamboli

Non Executive Director

Vishakha P Tamboli

Whole-time Director

B. Pratpakumar

Independent Director

Mamta Devi Raol

Whole Time Director & CFO

JAINAM PIYUSHKUMAR TAMBOLI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saurabh Poddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj Bhayani

Independent Director

Mr. Jatan G Shah

Independent Director

Ashwini Rajiv Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetal Kapadiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Investment & Precision Castings Ltd

Summary

Investment & Precision Castings Limited (IPCL) is an investment casting foundry with machining facilities. The company is a pioneer in the Investment Casting business in India. It supplies its manufactured products to automotive industry, valve industry and other customers. The products supplied to automotive industry include transmission parts, pre-combustion chambers, clutch parts, parts for turbo-chargers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Components supplied to valve industry include butterfly valve discs, globe valve discs, valve bodies and gate valve wedges. It manufactures electrical and instrumentation products, such as heavy duty electrical switch gears, pure copper, high-conductivity castings, parts for radars and navigational instruments for aerospace. Its general engineering products include stream turbine blades, parts for the air-conditioning, parts for agricultural machinery, parts for printing machinery and refrigeration industry, and parts for textile machinery. Investment & Precision Castings Limited was set up in 1975 under technical collaboration with arwood International, USA. In 1983, the company signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with M/s. Furstlich Hohenzollernsche Huttenverwaltung,(Zollern Group), Germany. In 1987, the company signed a Technical license Agreement with M/s. Associated Foundries Engineering Co. Ltd., Japan for producing very large piece weight investment castings.With the knowledge and experience gained through the above collab
Company FAQs

What is the Investment & Precision Castings Ltd share price today?

The Investment & Precision Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹954 today.

What is the Market Cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is ₹477.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is 82.35 and 5.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Investment & Precision Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is ₹484.2 and ₹1049 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd?

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.86%, 3 Years at 48.05%, 1 Year at 56.47%, 6 Month at 65.74%, 3 Month at 1.42% and 1 Month at 15.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.97 %
Institutions - 0.63 %
Public - 47.40 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
