Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹950
Prev. Close₹956.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.63
Day's High₹956
Day's Low₹931.1
52 Week's High₹1,049
52 Week's Low₹484.2
Book Value₹178.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)477
P/E82.35
EPS11.62
Divi. Yield0.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.82
73.53
68.07
68.46
Net Worth
85.82
78.53
73.07
73.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.66
95.18
107.57
92.03
yoy growth (%)
9.95
-11.51
16.87
8.37
Raw materials
-13.54
-9.07
-7.48
-7.54
As % of sales
12.94
9.53
6.95
8.2
Employee costs
-6.29
-7.3
-8.16
-7.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
-1.03
12.01
6.24
Depreciation
-6.59
-6.59
-5.13
-4.98
Tax paid
-0.16
0.35
-4.03
-2.03
Working capital
4.29
0.23
1.26
3.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.95
-11.51
16.87
8.37
Op profit growth
10.79
-45
40.07
14.12
EBIT growth
18.49
-66.14
59.48
18.71
Net profit growth
-170.71
-108.42
89.63
46.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
167.63
167.46
129.51
102.36
92.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
167.63
167.46
129.51
102.36
92.51
Other Operating Income
3.33
2.65
2.52
2.3
2.67
Other Income
1.12
0.47
0.96
0.35
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Piyush I Tamboli
Non Executive Director
Vishakha P Tamboli
Whole-time Director
B. Pratpakumar
Independent Director
Mamta Devi Raol
Whole Time Director & CFO
JAINAM PIYUSHKUMAR TAMBOLI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurabh Poddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Bhayani
Independent Director
Mr. Jatan G Shah
Independent Director
Ashwini Rajiv Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetal Kapadiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Investment & Precision Castings Ltd
Summary
Investment & Precision Castings Limited (IPCL) is an investment casting foundry with machining facilities. The company is a pioneer in the Investment Casting business in India. It supplies its manufactured products to automotive industry, valve industry and other customers. The products supplied to automotive industry include transmission parts, pre-combustion chambers, clutch parts, parts for turbo-chargers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Components supplied to valve industry include butterfly valve discs, globe valve discs, valve bodies and gate valve wedges. It manufactures electrical and instrumentation products, such as heavy duty electrical switch gears, pure copper, high-conductivity castings, parts for radars and navigational instruments for aerospace. Its general engineering products include stream turbine blades, parts for the air-conditioning, parts for agricultural machinery, parts for printing machinery and refrigeration industry, and parts for textile machinery. Investment & Precision Castings Limited was set up in 1975 under technical collaboration with arwood International, USA. In 1983, the company signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with M/s. Furstlich Hohenzollernsche Huttenverwaltung,(Zollern Group), Germany. In 1987, the company signed a Technical license Agreement with M/s. Associated Foundries Engineering Co. Ltd., Japan for producing very large piece weight investment castings.With the knowledge and experience gained through the above collab
Read More
The Investment & Precision Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹954 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is ₹477.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is 82.35 and 5.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Investment & Precision Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd is ₹484.2 and ₹1049 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.86%, 3 Years at 48.05%, 1 Year at 56.47%, 6 Month at 65.74%, 3 Month at 1.42% and 1 Month at 15.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.