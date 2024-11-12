Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of BM will be held as on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting to be held as on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting Intimation regarding Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the transactions as per attached Intimation letter. To recommended the dividend 10% i.e. Rs. 10/- per equity share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024