|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of BM will be held as on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting to be held as on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting Intimation regarding Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the transactions as per attached Intimation letter. To recommended the dividend 10% i.e. Rs. 10/- per equity share (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine month ended as on December 31 2023 and other business outcome & results of meeting Quarter ended as on 31st December, 2023 unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results. Announcement under regulation 30 Revised outcome of BM in page 2 of outcome instead of2023 it will be 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
