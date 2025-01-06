Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
-1.03
12.01
6.24
Depreciation
-6.59
-6.59
-5.13
-4.98
Tax paid
-0.16
0.35
-4.03
-2.03
Working capital
4.29
0.23
1.26
3.26
Other operating items
Operating
-1.82
-7.02
4.1
2.48
Capital expenditure
14.09
31.58
16.64
12.01
Free cash flow
12.26
24.55
20.74
14.49
Equity raised
136.04
130.29
109.13
96.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.59
18.36
9.09
-0.89
Dividends paid
0
0
1.25
0.62
Net in cash
156.89
173.2
140.22
111.12
