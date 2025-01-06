iifl-logo-icon 1
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

930
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Investment & Precision Castings Ltd

Inv.& Prec.Cast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

-1.03

12.01

6.24

Depreciation

-6.59

-6.59

-5.13

-4.98

Tax paid

-0.16

0.35

-4.03

-2.03

Working capital

4.29

0.23

1.26

3.26

Other operating items

Operating

-1.82

-7.02

4.1

2.48

Capital expenditure

14.09

31.58

16.64

12.01

Free cash flow

12.26

24.55

20.74

14.49

Equity raised

136.04

130.29

109.13

96.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.59

18.36

9.09

-0.89

Dividends paid

0

0

1.25

0.62

Net in cash

156.89

173.2

140.22

111.12

