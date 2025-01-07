Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.66
95.18
107.57
92.03
yoy growth (%)
9.95
-11.51
16.87
8.37
Raw materials
-13.54
-9.07
-7.48
-7.54
As % of sales
12.94
9.53
6.95
8.2
Employee costs
-6.29
-7.3
-8.16
-7.87
As % of sales
6.01
7.67
7.58
8.56
Other costs
-72.15
-67.37
-71.13
-61.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.94
70.78
66.12
67.11
Operating profit
12.66
11.43
20.78
14.83
OPM
12.1
12.01
19.32
16.12
Depreciation
-6.59
-6.59
-5.13
-4.98
Interest expense
-5.82
-6.48
-4.1
-3.85
Other income
0.38
0.61
0.47
0.25
Profit before tax
0.64
-1.03
12.01
6.24
Taxes
-0.16
0.35
-4.03
-2.03
Tax rate
-25.79
-34.83
-33.58
-32.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
-0.67
7.98
4.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.47
-0.67
7.98
4.2
yoy growth (%)
-170.71
-108.42
89.63
46.89
NPM
0.45
-0.7
7.41
4.57
