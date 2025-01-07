iifl-logo-icon 1
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

910.05
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.66

95.18

107.57

92.03

yoy growth (%)

9.95

-11.51

16.87

8.37

Raw materials

-13.54

-9.07

-7.48

-7.54

As % of sales

12.94

9.53

6.95

8.2

Employee costs

-6.29

-7.3

-8.16

-7.87

As % of sales

6.01

7.67

7.58

8.56

Other costs

-72.15

-67.37

-71.13

-61.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.94

70.78

66.12

67.11

Operating profit

12.66

11.43

20.78

14.83

OPM

12.1

12.01

19.32

16.12

Depreciation

-6.59

-6.59

-5.13

-4.98

Interest expense

-5.82

-6.48

-4.1

-3.85

Other income

0.38

0.61

0.47

0.25

Profit before tax

0.64

-1.03

12.01

6.24

Taxes

-0.16

0.35

-4.03

-2.03

Tax rate

-25.79

-34.83

-33.58

-32.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

-0.67

7.98

4.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.47

-0.67

7.98

4.2

yoy growth (%)

-170.71

-108.42

89.63

46.89

NPM

0.45

-0.7

7.41

4.57

QUICKLINKS FOR Investment & Precision Castings Ltd

