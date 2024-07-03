Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
41.14
40.29
39.12
39.6
43.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.14
40.29
39.12
39.6
43.46
Other Operating Income
0.76
0.76
0.64
0.52
1.4
Other Income
0.3
0.08
0.19
0.23
0.13
Total Income
42.2
41.14
39.95
40.35
44.99
Total Expenditure
36.35
34.21
34.55
34.66
37.87
PBIDT
5.85
6.92
5.4
5.69
7.13
Interest
1.73
1.71
2.07
1.57
1.69
PBDT
4.11
5.22
3.33
4.12
5.44
Depreciation
2.04
2
2
2
1.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.56
0.49
0.45
0.58
Deferred Tax
0.17
0.4
0.15
0.36
0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
1.54
2.26
0.7
1.31
2.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.54
2.26
0.7
1.31
2.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.54
2.26
0.7
1.31
2.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.07
4.51
1.39
2.62
5.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.21
17.17
13.8
14.36
16.4
PBDTM(%)
9.99
12.95
8.51
10.4
12.51
PATM(%)
3.74
5.6
1.78
3.3
5.82
