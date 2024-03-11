Notice of share holders meeting is attached with Letter. & Remote E- Voting will be start from 1st April, 9:00 A.M. TO 3rd April, 2024, 5:00 P.M. for resolution transacted at EGM. EGM 04/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) Proceedings of EGM held as on 04.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024) Voting result of Extra ordinary general meeting of company held as on 04.04.2024 Declaration of result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held as on April, 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) Proceedings of EGM 04.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) EGM Minutes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)