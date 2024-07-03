Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Summary

Investment & Precision Castings Limited (IPCL) is an investment casting foundry with machining facilities. The company is a pioneer in the Investment Casting business in India. It supplies its manufactured products to automotive industry, valve industry and other customers. The products supplied to automotive industry include transmission parts, pre-combustion chambers, clutch parts, parts for turbo-chargers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Components supplied to valve industry include butterfly valve discs, globe valve discs, valve bodies and gate valve wedges. It manufactures electrical and instrumentation products, such as heavy duty electrical switch gears, pure copper, high-conductivity castings, parts for radars and navigational instruments for aerospace. Its general engineering products include stream turbine blades, parts for the air-conditioning, parts for agricultural machinery, parts for printing machinery and refrigeration industry, and parts for textile machinery. Investment & Precision Castings Limited was set up in 1975 under technical collaboration with arwood International, USA. In 1983, the company signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with M/s. Furstlich Hohenzollernsche Huttenverwaltung,(Zollern Group), Germany. In 1987, the company signed a Technical license Agreement with M/s. Associated Foundries Engineering Co. Ltd., Japan for producing very large piece weight investment castings.With the knowledge and experience gained through the above collaborations and further refined by in- house Research & Developenent, IPCL is today the technology leader in the industry in India, producing very complex investment castings in a wide range of material specifications and piece weight upto 150 Kgs. The company acquired additional technologies which enable the company to produce its own Ceramic cores and Ceramic moulds.With its fully equipped, in-house CNC machine shop and dedicated machining vendors, the company is capable of supplying large volume, fully machined, ready-to-use components to customers, especially in the automotive industry. In August 2010, the Company incorporated a subsidiary, I&PCL Vacuum Cast Ltd. In 2019-20, the Company installed in house Digital Radiography Testing 450kV X-Ray System with CR Workstation. In 2022-23, it installed in house Hot Isostatic Pressing Machine.