Ironwood Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ironwood Educa FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.72

-1.37

-0.44

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.43

-0.04

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

0.01

Working capital

0.39

1.25

0.16

-4.88

Other operating items

Operating

-1.43

0.03

-1.31

-5.43

Capital expenditure

0.04

2.33

0

-0.27

Free cash flow

-1.39

2.36

-1.3

-5.7

Equity raised

23

25.26

32.89

37.83

Investing

1.62

0.62

-5.55

1.62

Financing

6.59

1.62

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.81

29.86

26.03

33.74

