Ironwood Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.72
-1.37
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.43
-0.04
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
0.01
Working capital
0.39
1.25
0.16
-4.88
Other operating items
Operating
-1.43
0.03
-1.31
-5.43
Capital expenditure
0.04
2.33
0
-0.27
Free cash flow
-1.39
2.36
-1.3
-5.7
Equity raised
23
25.26
32.89
37.83
Investing
1.62
0.62
-5.55
1.62
Financing
6.59
1.62
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.81
29.86
26.03
33.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.