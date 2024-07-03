Ironwood Education Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.9
0.67
1.47
0.81
0.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.9
0.67
1.47
0.81
0.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.03
0.12
0.02
1.12
Total Income
2.15
0.71
1.59
0.83
1.96
Total Expenditure
1.03
1.09
6.86
1
1.17
PBIDT
1.12
-0.38
-5.27
-0.18
0.79
Interest
0.05
0.11
0.36
0.12
0.15
PBDT
1.07
-0.49
-5.62
-0.29
0.64
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
-0.6
-5.75
-0.4
0.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.96
-0.6
-5.75
-0.4
0.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.52
0
1.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.96
-0.6
-0.23
-0.4
-0.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.22
-0.76
-7.27
-0.51
0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.91
7.91
7.91
7.91
7.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
124.44
-56.71
-358.5
-22.22
94.04
PBDTM(%)
118.88
-73.13
-382.31
-35.8
76.19
PATM(%)
106.66
-89.55
-391.15
-49.38
63.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.