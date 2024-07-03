iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ironwood Education Ltd Quarterly Results

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.9

0.67

1.47

0.81

0.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.9

0.67

1.47

0.81

0.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.03

0.12

0.02

1.12

Total Income

2.15

0.71

1.59

0.83

1.96

Total Expenditure

1.03

1.09

6.86

1

1.17

PBIDT

1.12

-0.38

-5.27

-0.18

0.79

Interest

0.05

0.11

0.36

0.12

0.15

PBDT

1.07

-0.49

-5.62

-0.29

0.64

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.96

-0.6

-5.75

-0.4

0.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.96

-0.6

-5.75

-0.4

0.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-5.52

0

1.04

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.96

-0.6

-0.23

-0.4

-0.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.22

-0.76

-7.27

-0.51

0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.91

7.91

7.91

7.91

7.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

124.44

-56.71

-358.5

-22.22

94.04

PBDTM(%)

118.88

-73.13

-382.31

-35.8

76.19

PATM(%)

106.66

-89.55

-391.15

-49.38

63.09

Ironwood Educa: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ironwood Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.