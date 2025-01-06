Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.83
2.77
2.83
2.78
yoy growth (%)
-70.02
-2.06
1.65
-0.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.73
-1.14
-0.97
-0.65
As % of sales
88.12
41.14
34.42
23.65
Other costs
-0.79
-2.22
-3.59
-3.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.69
80.33
126.87
116.64
Operating profit
-0.69
-0.59
-1.73
-1.12
OPM
-83.81
-21.48
-61.3
-40.3
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.43
-0.04
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.15
0
0
Other income
0.22
0.46
0.4
0.81
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.72
-1.37
-0.44
Taxes
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
0.01
Tax rate
2.6
8.02
4
-3.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.31
-0.78
-1.43
-0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.31
-0.78
-1.43
-0.42
yoy growth (%)
66.93
-45.1
235.19
-4,959.63
NPM
-157.71
-28.32
-50.52
-15.32
