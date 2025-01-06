iifl-logo-icon 1
Ironwood Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.83

2.77

2.83

2.78

yoy growth (%)

-70.02

-2.06

1.65

-0.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.73

-1.14

-0.97

-0.65

As % of sales

88.12

41.14

34.42

23.65

Other costs

-0.79

-2.22

-3.59

-3.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.69

80.33

126.87

116.64

Operating profit

-0.69

-0.59

-1.73

-1.12

OPM

-83.81

-21.48

-61.3

-40.3

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.43

-0.04

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.15

0

0

Other income

0.22

0.46

0.4

0.81

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.72

-1.37

-0.44

Taxes

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

0.01

Tax rate

2.6

8.02

4

-3.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.31

-0.78

-1.43

-0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.31

-0.78

-1.43

-0.42

yoy growth (%)

66.93

-45.1

235.19

-4,959.63

NPM

-157.71

-28.32

-50.52

-15.32

