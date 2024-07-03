Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹40.41
Prev. Close₹40.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.54
Day's High₹40.41
Day's Low₹40
52 Week's High₹40.41
52 Week's Low₹21
Book Value₹13.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.91
7.91
7.91
7.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.91
8.45
9.34
10.21
Net Worth
10.82
16.36
17.25
18.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.83
2.77
2.83
2.78
yoy growth (%)
-70.02
-2.06
1.65
-0.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.73
-1.14
-0.97
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.27
-0.72
-1.37
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.43
-0.04
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
0.01
Working capital
0.39
1.25
0.16
-4.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.02
-2.06
1.65
-0.94
Op profit growth
16.93
-65.67
54.63
54.97
EBIT growth
73.13
-58.61
210.45
-718.29
Net profit growth
66.93
-45.1
235.19
-4,959.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.07
2.37
2.19
2.63
5.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.07
2.37
2.19
2.63
5.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.37
0.35
0.27
0.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abbas Patel
Non Executive Director
Bela Desai
Non Executive Director
Malka Chainani
Independent Non Exe. Director
BALAJI RAGHAVAN
Managing Director
Nitish Nagori
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmesh Parekh.
Non Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Singh
Additional Director
RAKESH MADANLAL BHATIA
Additional Director
PARVEZ KASIM MULLA
Additional Director
Sanjay Panicker
Reports by Ironwood Education Ltd
Summary
Ironwood Education Limited (Formerly known Greycells Education Ltd), incorporated in September, 1983, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space. Initially, the Company was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international audiences.The Company is currently engaged in Vocational training/ education in Media, Sports Management and Entertainment sectors under the brand name EMDI Institute of Media & Communication (EMDI) - a leader in Event Management, Advertising, PR and Journalism. It is offering courses of EMDI at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai. EMDI - Dubai courses are accredited by EDEXCEL ASSURED CENTRE, UKs largest vocational accreditation board and EMDI Dubai is probably the only Institute offering industry relevant specialised courses in Dubai. The Company also offers industry relevant Post Graduate Diploma in Global Sports Management courses under the brand IRONWOOD SPORTS MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ACADEMY (ISMGA). It offers specialized course in Wedding Planning with an in-depth knowledge in the fields of creativity, customs & rituals, floral and stage design, venue and catering, besides other aspects such as entertainment, technology and international best practices.The presence of the Company in the media & entertainment space and
The Ironwood Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ironwood Education Ltd is ₹31.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ironwood Education Ltd is 0 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ironwood Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ironwood Education Ltd is ₹21 and ₹40.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ironwood Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.58%, 3 Years at 1.54%, 1 Year at 80.00%, 6 Month at 65.89%, 3 Month at 25.69% and 1 Month at 27.56%.
