Ironwood Education Ltd Share Price

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.41
  • Day's High40.41
  • 52 Wk High40.41
  • Prev. Close40.41
  • Day's Low40
  • 52 Wk Low 21
  • Turnover (lac)25.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ironwood Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

40.41

Prev. Close

40.41

Turnover(Lac.)

25.54

Day's High

40.41

Day's Low

40

52 Week's High

40.41

52 Week's Low

21

Book Value

13.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ironwood Education Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ironwood Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Ironwood Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.79%

Foreign: 41.79%

Indian: 15.92%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 39.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ironwood Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.91

7.91

7.91

7.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.91

8.45

9.34

10.21

Net Worth

10.82

16.36

17.25

18.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.83

2.77

2.83

2.78

yoy growth (%)

-70.02

-2.06

1.65

-0.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.73

-1.14

-0.97

-0.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.27

-0.72

-1.37

-0.44

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.43

-0.04

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

0.01

Working capital

0.39

1.25

0.16

-4.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.02

-2.06

1.65

-0.94

Op profit growth

16.93

-65.67

54.63

54.97

EBIT growth

73.13

-58.61

210.45

-718.29

Net profit growth

66.93

-45.1

235.19

-4,959.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.07

2.37

2.19

2.63

5.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.07

2.37

2.19

2.63

5.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.37

0.35

0.27

0.72

View Annually Results

Ironwood Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ironwood Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abbas Patel

Non Executive Director

Bela Desai

Non Executive Director

Malka Chainani

Independent Non Exe. Director

BALAJI RAGHAVAN

Managing Director

Nitish Nagori

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmesh Parekh.

Non Executive Director

Ashwani Kumar Singh

Additional Director

RAKESH MADANLAL BHATIA

Additional Director

PARVEZ KASIM MULLA

Additional Director

Sanjay Panicker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ironwood Education Ltd

Summary

Ironwood Education Limited (Formerly known Greycells Education Ltd), incorporated in September, 1983, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space. Initially, the Company was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international audiences.The Company is currently engaged in Vocational training/ education in Media, Sports Management and Entertainment sectors under the brand name EMDI Institute of Media & Communication (EMDI) - a leader in Event Management, Advertising, PR and Journalism. It is offering courses of EMDI at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai. EMDI - Dubai courses are accredited by EDEXCEL ASSURED CENTRE, UKs largest vocational accreditation board and EMDI Dubai is probably the only Institute offering industry relevant specialised courses in Dubai. The Company also offers industry relevant Post Graduate Diploma in Global Sports Management courses under the brand IRONWOOD SPORTS MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ACADEMY (ISMGA). It offers specialized course in Wedding Planning with an in-depth knowledge in the fields of creativity, customs & rituals, floral and stage design, venue and catering, besides other aspects such as entertainment, technology and international best practices.The presence of the Company in the media & entertainment space and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ironwood Education Ltd share price today?

The Ironwood Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ironwood Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ironwood Education Ltd is ₹31.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ironwood Education Ltd is 0 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ironwood Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ironwood Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ironwood Education Ltd is ₹21 and ₹40.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ironwood Education Ltd?

Ironwood Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.58%, 3 Years at 1.54%, 1 Year at 80.00%, 6 Month at 65.89%, 3 Month at 25.69% and 1 Month at 27.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ironwood Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ironwood Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.71 %
Institutions - 2.46 %
Public - 39.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ironwood Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

