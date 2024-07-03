Summary

Ironwood Education Limited (Formerly known Greycells Education Ltd), incorporated in September, 1983, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space. Initially, the Company was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international audiences.The Company is currently engaged in Vocational training/ education in Media, Sports Management and Entertainment sectors under the brand name EMDI Institute of Media & Communication (EMDI) - a leader in Event Management, Advertising, PR and Journalism. It is offering courses of EMDI at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai. EMDI - Dubai courses are accredited by EDEXCEL ASSURED CENTRE, UKs largest vocational accreditation board and EMDI Dubai is probably the only Institute offering industry relevant specialised courses in Dubai. The Company also offers industry relevant Post Graduate Diploma in Global Sports Management courses under the brand IRONWOOD SPORTS MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ACADEMY (ISMGA). It offers specialized course in Wedding Planning with an in-depth knowledge in the fields of creativity, customs & rituals, floral and stage design, venue and catering, besides other aspects such as entertainment, technology and international best practices.The presence of the Company in the media & entertainment space and

Read More