AGM 23/09/2024 This is to inform you that 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today, i.e. Monday, September 23, 2024 through video conferencing facility and the business mentioned in the Notice dated August 12, 2024 were transacted. We enclose herewith the summary of proceedings under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) In terms of Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the result of the voting conducted through remote e-voting from Wednesday, September 18, 2024 to Sunday, September 22, 2024 and e-voting conducted during the 41st Annual General Meeting of Ironwood Education Limited held on Monday, September 23, 2024 along with consolidated report of Scrutinizer. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)