Ironwood Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.59

1.85

1.57

1.94

3.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.59

1.85

1.57

1.94

3.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

0.36

0.32

0.17

0.7

Total Income

3.75

2.21

1.88

2.1

4.56

Total Expenditure

3.29

2.68

2.68

2.89

5.01

PBIDT

0.46

-0.47

-0.8

-0.78

-0.45

Interest

0.41

0.43

0.31

0.23

0.2

PBDT

0.05

-0.9

-1.11

-1.01

-0.65

Depreciation

0.32

0.32

0.21

0.4

0.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.28

-1.21

-1.32

-1.41

-1.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.28

-1.22

-1.41

-1.45

-1.02

Extra-ordinary Items

1.04

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.32

-1.22

-1.41

-1.45

-1.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.35

-1.53

-1.79

-1.84

-1.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.91

7.91

7.91

7.91

7.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.76

-25.4

-50.95

-40.2

-11.65

PBDTM(%)

1.93

-48.64

-70.7

-52.06

-16.83

PATM(%)

-10.81

-65.4

-84.07

-72.68

-26.42

