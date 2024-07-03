Ironwood Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.59
1.85
1.57
1.94
3.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.59
1.85
1.57
1.94
3.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
0.36
0.32
0.17
0.7
Total Income
3.75
2.21
1.88
2.1
4.56
Total Expenditure
3.29
2.68
2.68
2.89
5.01
PBIDT
0.46
-0.47
-0.8
-0.78
-0.45
Interest
0.41
0.43
0.31
0.23
0.2
PBDT
0.05
-0.9
-1.11
-1.01
-0.65
Depreciation
0.32
0.32
0.21
0.4
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.28
-1.21
-1.32
-1.41
-1.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.28
-1.22
-1.41
-1.45
-1.02
Extra-ordinary Items
1.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.32
-1.22
-1.41
-1.45
-1.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.35
-1.53
-1.79
-1.84
-1.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.91
7.91
7.91
7.91
7.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.76
-25.4
-50.95
-40.2
-11.65
PBDTM(%)
1.93
-48.64
-70.7
-52.06
-16.83
PATM(%)
-10.81
-65.4
-84.07
-72.68
-26.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.