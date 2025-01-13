Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.86
-23.6
2.92
-6.6
Op profit growth
17.75
-28.42
16.51
1,397.43
EBIT growth
80.62
-34.46
78.17
-226.18
Net profit growth
71.57
-19.26
89.05
-238.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-53.1
-21.25
-22.68
-20.03
EBIT margin
-63.1
-16.46
-19.19
-11.08
Net profit margin
-76.74
-21.08
-19.94
-10.86
RoCE
-7.89
-4.34
-5.64
-2.81
RoNW
-2.97
-1.47
-1.46
-0.68
RoA
-2.4
-1.39
-1.46
-0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.55
-1.49
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.23
-2.05
-2.07
-1.17
Book value per share
20.29
22.58
27.94
34.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.86
-24.83
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.2
-17.96
-20.24
-25.46
P/B
0.98
1.63
1.5
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-19.06
-67.09
-26.4
-36.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.67
5.21
3.92
-2.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.63
36.94
27.47
22.62
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-57.09
-25.34
-9.77
-4.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.14
4.6
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.11
-0.04
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-3.98
-1.72
0.6
0.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-61.42
-39.34
-38.62
-34
Other costs
-91.67
-81.9
-84.05
-86.03
