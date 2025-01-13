iifl-logo-icon 1
Ironwood Education Ltd Key Ratios

40.41
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ironwood Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.86

-23.6

2.92

-6.6

Op profit growth

17.75

-28.42

16.51

1,397.43

EBIT growth

80.62

-34.46

78.17

-226.18

Net profit growth

71.57

-19.26

89.05

-238.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-53.1

-21.25

-22.68

-20.03

EBIT margin

-63.1

-16.46

-19.19

-11.08

Net profit margin

-76.74

-21.08

-19.94

-10.86

RoCE

-7.89

-4.34

-5.64

-2.81

RoNW

-2.97

-1.47

-1.46

-0.68

RoA

-2.4

-1.39

-1.46

-0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.55

-1.49

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.23

-2.05

-2.07

-1.17

Book value per share

20.29

22.58

27.94

34.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.86

-24.83

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.2

-17.96

-20.24

-25.46

P/B

0.98

1.63

1.5

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-19.06

-67.09

-26.4

-36.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.67

5.21

3.92

-2.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.63

36.94

27.47

22.62

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-57.09

-25.34

-9.77

-4.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.14

4.6

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.11

-0.04

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-3.98

-1.72

0.6

0.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-61.42

-39.34

-38.62

-34

Other costs

-91.67

-81.9

-84.05

-86.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Ironwood Education Ltd

