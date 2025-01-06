Ironwood Education Ltd Management Discussions

Education Industry

India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years with 580 million people, presenting a huge opportunity in the education sector. India holds an important place in the global education industry. India has one of the largest networks of higher education institutions in the world. However, there is still a lot of potential for further development and improvement in the education system.

The education sector has seen a host of reforms and improved financial outlays in recent years that could possibly transform the country into a knowledge haven. With human resource increasingly gaining significance in the overall development of the country, development of the countrys education infrastructure is expected to remain the key focus in the current decade. In this scenario, infrastructure investment in the education sector is likely to see a considerable increase.

With increasing awareness, private Indian players are collaborating with international brands to provide an international standard of education. Private investments in the Indian education sector have increased substantially over the past two decades. The demand for specialised degrees is also picking up with more and more students opting for specific industry-focused qualifications. Higher education institutes in India are focusing on creating online programmes due to the increasing demand from consumers.

The National Education Policy (NEP), which will be fully implemented over the course of this decade, will have a strong focus on high-quality vocational education. The education sector in India was estimated to be worth US$ 117 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach US$ 225 billion by FY25. The policy also incorporates skill based industry relevant education with focus on hands training, this will augment with the business models of the Company.

Despite many positive developments, the education sector in India still has some serious challenges to overcome. Chief among them is the ability to smoothen the path from education to employability in order to tackle the skill gap and growing job crisis in the country. India is poised to be home to one of the worlds youngest populations, with over 64 percent of its people in the working-age group, and we are looking at a significant unemployment problem in the coming years.

Vocational Training in India

Generally, vocation and career are used interchangeably. Vocational education might be classified as teaching procedural knowledge. This may be contrasted with declarative knowledge, as used in education in a usually broader scientific field, which might concentrate on theory and abstract conceptual knowledge, characteristic of tertiary education. India has one of the largest technical manpower in the world. However, compared to its population it is not significant and there is a tremendous scope of improvement in this area. The Government is well aware of the important role of Vocational education and has already taken a number of important initiatives in this area.

Vocational education refers to educational programs that are designed to prepare individuals for specific careers or skills. It mainly focuses on practical skills and hands-on training that are directly applicable to the workplace. The expansion of vocational education in India will provide a skilled labour force in the informal sector which would further enhance the productivity of the Industrial sector. As per the latest State of the Education Report of UNESCO, there must be a focus on vocational education and training. Vocational education programs are designed to prepare students for specific careers or industries. Hence, with the help of vocational training students can learn specific knowledge and acquire skills that are relevant to their chosen profession.

At present, only 7 to 10% of the population participates in the formal sector, the growth of vocational education will offer a trained labour force in the informal sector, hence increasing productivity. By 2025, the new National

Education Policy (NEP) plans to provide vocational education to 50% of all students. There is a demand for vocational education, which can serve as a pathway to acquiring specialized skill sets and information that can be applied in the workplace. Many vocational education programs have strong partnerships with MEMEs and big industries, which often leads to job placement opportunities for graduates. This can help students find employment quickly and reduce unemployment.

We are one of the very few companies providing integrated vocational training in media, entertainment and sports sectors in India and Dubai. Our Company attempts to bridge the widening gap between academia and industry requirements by catering to the students base at vocational level and making them industry ready. The mission of the Company is to create a global conglomerate that sets new standards of excellence in Education, Entertainment, Media and Sports to groom future leaders of the industry.

Media and Entertainment (M&E) Industry and Developments

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is a sunrise sector for the economy and is making significant strides. The increasing availability of fast and cheap internet, rising incomes, and increasing purchases of consumer durables have significantly aided the industry. Indias media and entertainment industry are unique as compared to other markets. The industry is well known for its extremely high volumes and rising average revenue per user. Proving its resilience to the world, Indian M&E industry is on the cusp of a strong phase of growth, backed by rising consumer demand and improving advertising revenue.

Ashish Pherwani, EY India Media & Entertainment Leader, stated, "The Indian M&E consumer base is large but heterogenous, hungry for content but willing to pay only for value, and more than ready to experiment with technology, be it streaming, digital payments, online education, virtual experiences, e-commerce, social media, or gaming. The diverse consumer base, coupled with favourable macroeconomic and demographic factors, have translated into a very exciting time for the sector." Indian media industry has tremendous scope for growth in all the segments due to rising income and evolving lifestyle. As per the latest report by the PwC, Indias Media and entertainment Industry is expected to reach Rs. 4,30,401 crores (US$ 53.99 billion) by 2026. The market is projected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 10% to hit Rs. 2.83 trillion ($35.4 billion) by 2025, according to the annual media and entertainment

(M&E) report by FICCI and consulting firm EY.

Event Industry

The event industry is the most adapting industry and this is the reason why this industry is able to take advantage of the growing technology. The key areas in the event industry where the growth will be seen are digital activation, sports leagues, rural expansion personal events, product launches and other government marketing initiative surpassing overall growth rate of the M&E industry. The event industry is transforming itself day by day with creative content, latest technology and innovative ideas and is now concentrating more on providing larger than life experience to the targeted audience. The factors which have led to this tremendous growth of the event industry are the changes that have come in the Indian economy and also increase in number of personal events such as wedding and parties, etc Growing digital events, increase in the spending power and development in the event technology will take the Indian event industry to new heights in the next 5 years.

The future of the event industry looks bright. The event industry is an integral part of Indias growing economy. The most prominent event in 2023 will be the G20 Leaders Summit, being held for the first time in Delhi early next year and including stakeholders in tourism from all G20 countries, financial institutions, state tourism departments and representatives of various governments. The sports events have also become more commercialized in the recent years. Thus, sports serve as a significant marketing advertisement opportunity for event management companies, which sponsor these events.

Events companies in India focus on delivering an unforgettable experience for their clients. They specialize in offering customized services and creative solutions for various kinds of occasions, such as corporateevents, private functions, conferences, trade shows, product launches, gala dinners, award ceremonies, team-building activities, etc. Most events companies in India have a dedicated team of multi-talented professionals, including event planners, project managers, production specialists, graphic designers, audiovisual technicians, caterers, security personnel, transportation coordinators, and other support staff. In short, events companies in India offer a range of services to their clients that enable them to create successful events. With the increasing demand for events in India, these companies are likely to play a crucial role in the growth of the industry in the future.

Sports Industry

With India becoming a nation of many sports nation with fast emergence of other disciplines like Football, Badminton, Boxing, Golf, Marathon to name a few, it is indeed vital for corporates and brands to build a strategy to engage with the young minds and also encourage them to play sports as an integral part of their lives. Support for grassroots sports is essential, and the public and private sectors have worked together to provide opportunities and infrastructure for rising sports talent in India.

In a challenging economic environment, sports will likely still be seen as an attractive option for investment, with investors endeavoring to take a responsible and sustainable approach. Corporates are also increasing their involvement in sports beyond advertising and are participating as franchise owners and/or engaging in grassroot development programs—thus playing an active role in the development of India as a sporting nation. Private equity (PE) has taken an increasingly active role in sports over the past few years with firms establishing funds and new entities being created to invest solely in sports. They are buying shares of teams, leagues, and broadcast rights.

The Indian sports industry is one of the better performing sectors in the economy with 14% CAGR, driven by a combination of factors such as increased investments, government initiatives, and a growing interest in sports among the general public. Some of the key developments in the Indian sports industry include the establishment of professional leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, Prime Vollyball League and Ultimate Khokho, which have helped to popularize these sports and attract investment and creating multiple opportunities. The Indian government has also launched initiatives such as the Khelo India programme, which aims to develop grassroots sports and identify talented athletes at a young age. Overall, the Indian sports industry is poised for continued growth and development, with a focus on expanding beyond cricket and building a strong sports culture that can support the development of world-class athletes and teams.

For any education institute to be impactful, it is essential that its faculty has industry experience and, more importantly, is committed to supporting students with reaching their full potential. The individuals who have joined our faculty have not only worked in the sports industry for many years, but many have acted as pioneers in developing various aspects of the ecosystem. These are all professionals who are able to share their knowledge, wisdom, insights and anecdotes with the students while, at the same time, transmitting some of the soft skills that have supported their professional success and growth.

The Indian government has turned its attention to developing the sports sector as a strategy to create jobs, generate revenue, and attract investment into the country, aside from nurturing sports talent & finding solutions to convert challenges into opportunities

Company Overview

It is encouraging to see the revival of the sports and entertainment sectors post Covid. From the scenario, we can say that M&E industry is looking good. The Event industry is also gaining ground post covid and is almost back to pre-covid levels. Looking forward to more sports and other events happening and enhancing career prospects. The path that the company is working on is aligning with other education institutions and colleges to expand offerings as a collaborative approach.

Your Companys vision is to be ‘A Leading Global Education Company. Ironwood has been a leading presence in the global education industry for over a two decade. Ironwood is an umbrella brand for various professional training verticals across India and Dubai. The Company is offering vocational training in the of event management, advertising, wedding planning, and sports management. The Company will continue its pursuit to expand opportunities in association with other universities/educational institutes. Your Company believe in the power of collaborations & strive to give our students a platform to go beyond & explore various learning horizons.

Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities

The future of vocational education in India looks promising, with a greater focus on emerging technologies, digital learning, industry-academia collaboration, and entrepreneurship. The governments initiatives such as the Skill India Mission, along with the efforts of private sector players, are likely to create a robust and dynamic vocational education system that would meet the needs of learners, industry, and the economy.

Being a largely under-penetrated field, the vocational training industry in

India holds enormous opportunities for growth. While the entry barriers are likely to stay high for new companies in the near future, those that have already established themselves are likely to see growth gradually. In areas of services, expertise and knowledge, your Company with its team of professionals is expected to tap the potential opportunities for growth. The Company will look at presence both domestic and internationally as in locations, collaboration with leading universities/education institutions to deliver courses to their existing students and resource/research opportunities globally.

The Company plans to continue to expand its brand, scalability and distribution networks through its association in India and abroad. The Company will continue to tap opportunity to grow its business both organically and inorganically via strategic acquisitions in India and abroad. The growing acceptance of vocational institutes and the focus on the media, entertainment and sports sector as a serious career option in the minds of parents, key decision makers, students alike – will ensure that courses presented by the Company are readily accepted in the market. Threats COVID-19 created a plethora of problems but also brought new opportunities and opened doors to innovation in the Education Sector. Innovative approaches and distance learning solutions were thought of and implemented like never before. Online learning platforms and blended learning models are expected to become more common in vocational education.

The expansion of Vocational education in India faces several challenges that restrict its growth and development. One of the related challenges is to attract talented people to work with the Company and also retaining the pool of this talent. The management continuously reviews its talent pool for upgradation. The Company is focused on ensuring and has implemented employee friendly policies to retain talent.

The Company operates in a highly competitive environment that is subject to innovations, changes and varying levels of resources available to each player. This can be a matter of concern if the company does not adapt to the changing face of the Industry. The company has been keeping itself abreast with the latest changes in the industry to implement the same in its operation to keep itself ahead of competition. The faculty skills need to be upgraded and present curriculum is regularly updated as per the current needs of the industry.

The key management is responsible for the day-to-day operations and they are indeed the key force in driving the business growth because of their experience and knowledge of industry. Having a motivated team will help accelerate the business.

Segment-wise Performance

The Company operates in one primary segment, through its subsidiary it operates in geographical segment they are India and International.

Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures

EMDI (Overseas) FZ LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, it caters to professional training including teaching graduates, undergraduate and working professionals in the field of Event Management & Innovative

Marketing, Wedding Planning, Digital Marketing, Radio Jockey & Programming, and Sports Management, in the form of class room training and workshops.

The Company is one of the partners in Sporting Minds Academy LLP, Chennai.

Outlook

In line with the expectation from students and industry at large, in India the Company is focusing on association with colleges/institutions to offer government recognized degree programs at undergraduate and post graduate levels in sports, media, entertainment and related areas. This model has received good response.

Risks

Risk is an integral part of corporate world today for any going concern and our endeavor has been to maximize stakeholder value by achieving an appropriate balance between risks and return. Since risk taking is intrinsic to business growth, all business entities face risks either from external environment or from internal operations.

To mitigate the same, the Company has constantly endeavored to broaden the charter of risk management to include opportunities as well as threats. It uses an integrated risk management approach, based on a number of techniques to cover the full range of risks in the framework.

Apart from the regular operational & business risks, the other major risks faced by the Company are: a) Business Concentration Earlier the Companys business was largely concentrated in vocational training primarily in few verticals of media, entertainment and sports for post graduate courses.

Vocational education in India is likely to witness greater collaboration between the industry and academia, which would ensure that vocational education programs are aligned with the needs of the industry and provide learners with practical skills and knowledge. To mitigate this risk, the Company also takes measures to keep up the requisite academic standards. The Company has associated with universities to broaden its offerings to include Bachelors programs. b) Core Faculty The faculty plays a pivotal role in the system of education. Further majority of our faculty members are visiting faculties from various industries and are in other occupation besides teaching. Failure to attract / retain experienced faculty members who have the necessary domain expertise to effectively deliver the course may affect the pace of our growth and teaching quality across all our learning centres in different locations.

To overcome, the Company has been able to tap professionals from relevant industry. All faculty members lecture on subjects of their expertise, resulting in experience sharing, interaction and networking of these professional with the students. The faculty members contribute to our overall performance by providing good quality training to the students and thus enable us to maintain our brand and reputation.

c) Entry of other players

The lack of an entry barrier with respect to a private setup offering similar certificate courses is a threat. Centres offering similar courses are the first level of competition, however competition which enters the market, may offer a poor product and then is forced to shut down later on is even worse as it spoils the education market and trust towards the other credible players.

The Company can reduce their chance of survival by providing quality education as per academic standards to the students. At the end of the period, they go out of business thus they will fail in the business. d) Enrollment of students The Companys ability to attract students to enroll for courses depend on several factors such as to offer new courses, enhancing existing courses in response to changing industry needs, students demands, expanding our geographic reach, effectively marketing courses to a broader base of prospective students and responding to competitive pressures.

To overcome, the Company has been using digital channels, create social media pages, optimize website for search engines, and market online content. Student testimonials, successful case studies, awards, recognition are some of the examples of trust elements that add credibility to the brand. Showing prospects the success of your alumni can do a lot in convincing applicants that institute is the right one for them.

Social Responsibility

Your Company believes in being a responsible part of the community and contributing back to it in every possible manner. SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco) is a youth initiative initiated and pursued by students against tobacco, operating at an awareness platform. The objective of SWAT is to urge Indias youth to stay away from the ravages and dangers of smoking. The purpose is to persuade young people to never try smoking and to encourage those who are trying to get rid of the habit of smoking. The SWAT team has taken various initiatives in the form of events to spread this message over the years by organizing College Festival Activities and other means.

Internal Control Systems

The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants as Internal

Auditors to review and report on internal controls system. The report of the Internal Auditors is reviewed by the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee formulates a detailed plan to the Internal Auditors for the year and the same is reviewed at the Audit Committee meetings. The Internal Auditors submit their recommendations to the Audit Committee and provides road map for future action.

The Company recognizes the importance of internal controls and has suitable internal control systems and processes in place for the smooth conduct of the business. Companys internal controls are commensurate with its size and nature of its business. The management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. The management duly considers and takes appropriate action on the recommendations made by the statutory auditors and independent Audit Committee.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

The financial performance of the year ending March 31, 2023 reflects the steps have been initiated to become a more focused company, moving into areas where we have huge opportunities and greater long-term potential. The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 16,00,00,000/- divided into 1,60,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,90,77,150/- divided into 79,07,715 equity shares of par value of Rs. 10/- each.