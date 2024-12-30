Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 2, 2024 This is to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held today, i.e. Monday, December 30, 2024 through video conferencing facility and the business mentioned in the Notice dated December 2, 2024 were transacted. We enclose herewith the summary of proceedings under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024) In terms of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the result of voting conducted through remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM of the Company held on Monday, December 30, 2024 alongwith Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)