Ironwood Education Ltd Summary

Ironwood Education Limited (Formerly known Greycells Education Ltd), incorporated in September, 1983, has been building a track record to establish itself in the media and entertainment space. Initially, the Company was primarily initiated to deliver content within the entertainment industry - with relevance in outsourcing of shooting, animation, graphics, and post production services. The Company has implemented various projects for the domestic & international audiences.The Company is currently engaged in Vocational training/ education in Media, Sports Management and Entertainment sectors under the brand name EMDI Institute of Media & Communication (EMDI) - a leader in Event Management, Advertising, PR and Journalism. It is offering courses of EMDI at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai. EMDI - Dubai courses are accredited by EDEXCEL ASSURED CENTRE, UKs largest vocational accreditation board and EMDI Dubai is probably the only Institute offering industry relevant specialised courses in Dubai. The Company also offers industry relevant Post Graduate Diploma in Global Sports Management courses under the brand IRONWOOD SPORTS MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ACADEMY (ISMGA). It offers specialized course in Wedding Planning with an in-depth knowledge in the fields of creativity, customs & rituals, floral and stage design, venue and catering, besides other aspects such as entertainment, technology and international best practices.The presence of the Company in the media & entertainment space and the lack of trained professionals in the Industry lead to a natural product extension to Greycells bouquet of offerings - Education within the Creative Industry.The Company forayed into the vocational training space in Media & Entertainment by acquisition of EMDI (Bombay) Pvt Ltd & EMDI (Overseas) FZ LLC. Based out of Mumbai, the company has been marshalling its talent pool and resources to contribute relevant, top-of-the-line work in the field of education, both in India and abroad.Headquartered at Mumbai, the Company runs the EMDI brand of media education in India and the Middle-East across multiple campuses with a focus on Event Management, Radio education, Public Relations, Advertising and other media based management programs.With a strategic acquisition in Access Atlantech Edutainment (I) Ltd. (AAT), Greycells now imparts vocations education in both the management & technology sides of Media & Entertainment. Headquartered at Chennai AAT runs high end technology based courses in Media and Entertainment domain. AAT has associations with world leaders such as SAE, Digidesign, Qantum etc offering education in Sound Engineering, Games and Games design, Digital Filmmaking and media management programs. The courses are affiliated to the Dibrugarh University, Assam.The Company manages the Business India Institute of Finance (BIIF), from its first centre at Delhi. Greycells also has a Joint Venture with EDUHUB Education Pvt Ltd, to offer the EMDI brand of courses in the central suburbs of Mumbai. The JV has also launched a one of its kind Under graduate & Post graduate offerings in Sports Management under the trade name International Institute of Sports Management.In 2018-19, the Company launched the first ever course in Sports Management in India & Dubai.In 2023, the Company formed an Advisory Board with Industry stalwarts like: Mr. Ashok Advani founder publisher of the Business India Group of Publications, Mr. Ravi Shastri cricket legend and Team India Cricket Coach, Mr. Brian Tellis founder of Fountainhead Promotions & Events and Mr. Nagesh Alai, Former Group Chairman of FCB Ulka Group as member of Advisory Board.