Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

Ironwood Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of preferential issue/private placement of securities for cash/other than cash subject to statutory and approval of shareholders of the Company amongst other business matters Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 2, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ironwood Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 in the format prescribed by the stock exchange amongst other things. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing a copy of Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report carried out by the Statutory Auditors of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2024 have considered and approved: (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (2) Appointment of Mr. Sumit Kailash Somani (DIN: 00985143) as Additional Independent Director (Non-executive) w.e.f. November 13, 2024. (3) Sell 1,20,000 equity shares in Maple Leaf Trading and Services Limited. (4) Took note of waiver of loan and interest by lender to EMDI (Overseas) FZ LLC, WOS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Ironwood Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (b) draft Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting Directors Report and matters relating to ensuing Annual General Meeting amongst other things. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024 approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing the copy of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Ironwood Education Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) standalone & consolidated audited annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and b) audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 in the format prescribed by the stock exchange amongst other things This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on May 27, 2024 approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copy of Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) alongwith Auditors Report carried out by Statutory Auditors of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that at the Board meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024 at 4.05 pm and concluded at 5.45 pm, the Company has made provision of impairment of investment of Rs. 553.69 lacs for EMDI (Overseas) FZ LLC, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to reflect the fair value of investment. Read less.. Pursuant to Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 27, 2024 appointed M/s. Sonali Gamne & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024