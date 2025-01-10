iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

89.5
(-2.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.93

6.18

5.61

4.8

Net Worth

9.92

9.17

8.6

7.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.96

0

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.04

Total Liabilities

9.94

10.15

8.63

7.87

Fixed Assets

0.8

0.89

0.88

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.34

3.39

4.06

3.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.99

2.45

-1.01

1.22

Inventories

1.06

1.6

0.97

0.65

Inventory Days

17

Sundry Debtors

0.7

1.8

0.54

1.52

Debtor Days

39.77

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.3

0.11

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.46

-0.86

-2.04

-0.98

Creditor Days

25.64

Other Current Liabilities

-0.41

-0.39

-0.59

-0.41

Cash

4.81

3.43

4.68

2.54

Total Assets

9.94

10.16

8.61

7.87

