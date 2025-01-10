Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.93
6.18
5.61
4.8
Net Worth
9.92
9.17
8.6
7.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.96
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
Total Liabilities
9.94
10.15
8.63
7.87
Fixed Assets
0.8
0.89
0.88
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.34
3.39
4.06
3.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.99
2.45
-1.01
1.22
Inventories
1.06
1.6
0.97
0.65
Inventory Days
17
Sundry Debtors
0.7
1.8
0.54
1.52
Debtor Days
39.77
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.3
0.11
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.46
-0.86
-2.04
-0.98
Creditor Days
25.64
Other Current Liabilities
-0.41
-0.39
-0.59
-0.41
Cash
4.81
3.43
4.68
2.54
Total Assets
9.94
10.16
8.61
7.87
