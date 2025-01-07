iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.6
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:02:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.94

14.83

6.84

6.43

yoy growth (%)

-5.95

116.75

6.26

-9.32

Raw materials

-10.28

-11.44

-4.73

-3.97

As % of sales

73.74

77.16

69.16

61.68

Employee costs

-1.09

-1.09

-0.79

-0.69

As % of sales

7.86

7.4

11.69

10.74

Other costs

-1.64

-1.52

-0.91

-1.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.8

10.28

13.36

21.97

Operating profit

0.91

0.76

0.39

0.36

OPM

6.58

5.14

5.78

5.59

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.13

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.03

-0.11

-0.04

Other income

0.31

0.16

0.17

0.08

Profit before tax

1.05

0.71

0.32

0.25

Taxes

-0.22

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

Tax rate

-21.26

-23.31

-23.32

-29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.82

0.54

0.24

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.82

0.54

0.24

0.18

yoy growth (%)

51.63

120.78

35.8

33.01

NPM

5.94

3.68

3.62

2.83

