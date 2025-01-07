Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.94
14.83
6.84
6.43
yoy growth (%)
-5.95
116.75
6.26
-9.32
Raw materials
-10.28
-11.44
-4.73
-3.97
As % of sales
73.74
77.16
69.16
61.68
Employee costs
-1.09
-1.09
-0.79
-0.69
As % of sales
7.86
7.4
11.69
10.74
Other costs
-1.64
-1.52
-0.91
-1.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.8
10.28
13.36
21.97
Operating profit
0.91
0.76
0.39
0.36
OPM
6.58
5.14
5.78
5.59
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.13
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.03
-0.11
-0.04
Other income
0.31
0.16
0.17
0.08
Profit before tax
1.05
0.71
0.32
0.25
Taxes
-0.22
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
Tax rate
-21.26
-23.31
-23.32
-29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.82
0.54
0.24
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.82
0.54
0.24
0.18
yoy growth (%)
51.63
120.78
35.8
33.01
NPM
5.94
3.68
3.62
2.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.