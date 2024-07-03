Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹98.28
Prev. Close₹96.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.52
Day's High₹99.64
Day's Low₹93
52 Week's High₹104.75
52 Week's Low₹56
Book Value₹34.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.14
P/E38.69
EPS2.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.93
6.18
5.61
4.8
Net Worth
9.92
9.17
8.6
7.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.94
14.83
6.84
6.43
yoy growth (%)
-5.95
116.75
6.26
-9.32
Raw materials
-10.28
-11.44
-4.73
-3.97
As % of sales
73.74
77.16
69.16
61.68
Employee costs
-1.09
-1.09
-0.79
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.71
0.32
0.25
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
Working capital
2.9
-1.04
-0.26
-1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.95
116.75
6.26
-9.32
Op profit growth
20.26
92.91
9.73
31.17
EBIT growth
45.07
71.67
44.5
21.42
Net profit growth
51.63
120.78
35.8
33.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jagdish Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Abha Agrawal
Director
Arvind Sapkal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srushti Pandya
Independent Director
Dhwani Jaypalsinh Solanki
Reports by Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
Summary
Ishita Drugs & Industries Limited was incorporated in Feb.92 by Jagdish Agarwal. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of various Activa Pharma Ingredients, drug intermediates, fine chemicals and excipient. It has a state-of-art manufacturing facility, in terms of reaction capabilities, quality control and environmental safety. The plant has been designed and constructed to meet GMP norms.The genesis of the Ishita Group in 1992 was the result of the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Jagdish Agrawal, who set up a reactive dye manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad. Buoyed by the growth of its first Venture, the Group made its maiden foray in the pharma sector in 1981 by setting up a small Bulk drugs plant at Surendranagar in Gujarat, to cater to the need of Pharma industry for Quality Products. The Bulk Drugs Industry at that point of time was highly dependent on costly imports and the growth was not achievable. The Company gradually formed a vertically integrated industry chain covering Drug Intermediates, Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), excipients and finished dosage forms. The Group has 3 manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, 2 for APIs and drug intermediates (at Ahmedabad and Surendranagar) and 1 for finished pharmaceutical formulations (at Mehsana).Thereafter, the Company set up a project to manufacture bulk drugs at Sanand, in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 408 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.95. It established an in-house R
The Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is ₹28.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is 38.69 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is ₹56 and ₹104.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.67%, 3 Years at 27.72%, 1 Year at 26.16%, 6 Month at 46.38%, 3 Month at 20.03% and 1 Month at 6.18%.
