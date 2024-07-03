iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Share Price

94.1
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.28
  • Day's High99.64
  • 52 Wk High104.75
  • Prev. Close96.35
  • Day's Low93
  • 52 Wk Low 56
  • Turnover (lac)5.52
  • P/E38.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.32
  • EPS2.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

98.28

Prev. Close

96.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.52

Day's High

99.64

Day's Low

93

52 Week's High

104.75

52 Week's Low

56

Book Value

34.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.14

P/E

38.69

EPS

2.49

Divi. Yield

0

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.80%

Non-Promoter- 50.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.93

6.18

5.61

4.8

Net Worth

9.92

9.17

8.6

7.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.94

14.83

6.84

6.43

yoy growth (%)

-5.95

116.75

6.26

-9.32

Raw materials

-10.28

-11.44

-4.73

-3.97

As % of sales

73.74

77.16

69.16

61.68

Employee costs

-1.09

-1.09

-0.79

-0.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.71

0.32

0.25

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

Working capital

2.9

-1.04

-0.26

-1.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.95

116.75

6.26

-9.32

Op profit growth

20.26

92.91

9.73

31.17

EBIT growth

45.07

71.67

44.5

21.42

Net profit growth

51.63

120.78

35.8

33.01

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jagdish Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Abha Agrawal

Director

Arvind Sapkal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srushti Pandya

Independent Director

Dhwani Jaypalsinh Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Summary

Ishita Drugs & Industries Limited was incorporated in Feb.92 by Jagdish Agarwal. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of various Activa Pharma Ingredients, drug intermediates, fine chemicals and excipient. It has a state-of-art manufacturing facility, in terms of reaction capabilities, quality control and environmental safety. The plant has been designed and constructed to meet GMP norms.The genesis of the Ishita Group in 1992 was the result of the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Jagdish Agrawal, who set up a reactive dye manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad. Buoyed by the growth of its first Venture, the Group made its maiden foray in the pharma sector in 1981 by setting up a small Bulk drugs plant at Surendranagar in Gujarat, to cater to the need of Pharma industry for Quality Products. The Bulk Drugs Industry at that point of time was highly dependent on costly imports and the growth was not achievable. The Company gradually formed a vertically integrated industry chain covering Drug Intermediates, Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), excipients and finished dosage forms. The Group has 3 manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, 2 for APIs and drug intermediates (at Ahmedabad and Surendranagar) and 1 for finished pharmaceutical formulations (at Mehsana).Thereafter, the Company set up a project to manufacture bulk drugs at Sanand, in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 408 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.95. It established an in-house R
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is ₹28.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is 38.69 and 2.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is ₹56 and ₹104.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd?

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.67%, 3 Years at 27.72%, 1 Year at 26.16%, 6 Month at 46.38%, 3 Month at 20.03% and 1 Month at 6.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.20 %

