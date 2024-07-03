Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Summary

Ishita Drugs & Industries Limited was incorporated in Feb.92 by Jagdish Agarwal. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of various Activa Pharma Ingredients, drug intermediates, fine chemicals and excipient. It has a state-of-art manufacturing facility, in terms of reaction capabilities, quality control and environmental safety. The plant has been designed and constructed to meet GMP norms.The genesis of the Ishita Group in 1992 was the result of the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Jagdish Agrawal, who set up a reactive dye manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad. Buoyed by the growth of its first Venture, the Group made its maiden foray in the pharma sector in 1981 by setting up a small Bulk drugs plant at Surendranagar in Gujarat, to cater to the need of Pharma industry for Quality Products. The Bulk Drugs Industry at that point of time was highly dependent on costly imports and the growth was not achievable. The Company gradually formed a vertically integrated industry chain covering Drug Intermediates, Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), excipients and finished dosage forms. The Group has 3 manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, 2 for APIs and drug intermediates (at Ahmedabad and Surendranagar) and 1 for finished pharmaceutical formulations (at Mehsana).Thereafter, the Company set up a project to manufacture bulk drugs at Sanand, in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 408 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.95. It established an in-house R&D laboratory which has developed a highly improved process technology for norfloxacin, which was implemented in the plant during Oct.95.The Company in 2009 undertook a small expansion cum-debottlenecking project; it upgraded many existing equipments.