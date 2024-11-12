iifl-logo-icon 1
Ishita Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2.Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of Ishita Drugs and Industries Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2024 have 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company enclosed herewith. 2. Acceptance of the Resignation received from Mr. Govind Madanlal Gupta [DIN: 00052690], non-executive independent Director of the Company, due to his pre-occupation and other professional commitments, with effect from close of business hours on 12th November, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. 1. Board of Directors of our company approved the appointment of Ms. Dhwani Solanki (DIN: 10299290) as as Additional director in the category of non executive independent director for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Acceptance of resignation received from Mr. Niranjan Agrawal (DIN: 06503361) as non executive independent director, due to personal reasons with the effect from close of business hours on 13th August, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2.To consider and approve the Directors Report with the Annexure Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Notice for convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.To consider the re-appointment of M/s Meenu Maheshwari & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4.To consider the re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25. 5.To take on record Disclosure of Interest of Directors. 6.Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of Ishita Drugs and Industries Limited, at its Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2.Considered and approved the Directors Report with the Annexure, Corporate Governance report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Notice for convening the 31th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s Meenu Maheshwari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25. 5. Taken on record the Disclosure of Interest of Directors of the Company for the year 2024-25. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of Ishita Drugs and Industries Limited, at its meeting held today i.e.13th February, 2024 have 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Ishita Drugs: Related News

No Record Found

