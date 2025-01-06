iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.1
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Ishita Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.05

0.71

0.32

0.25

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.17

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.16

-0.07

-0.07

Working capital

2.9

-1.04

-0.26

-1.4

Other operating items

Operating

3.58

-0.67

-0.14

-1.35

Capital expenditure

0

0.29

0.3

0.04

Free cash flow

3.58

-0.38

0.15

-1.3

Equity raised

7.94

6.49

5.64

5.27

Investing

-2.18

2.14

0.45

0.55

Financing

-0.01

0.42

0.14

1.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.33

8.67

6.38

5.66

Ishita Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.