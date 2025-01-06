Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.05
0.71
0.32
0.25
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.17
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.16
-0.07
-0.07
Working capital
2.9
-1.04
-0.26
-1.4
Other operating items
Operating
3.58
-0.67
-0.14
-1.35
Capital expenditure
0
0.29
0.3
0.04
Free cash flow
3.58
-0.38
0.15
-1.3
Equity raised
7.94
6.49
5.64
5.27
Investing
-2.18
2.14
0.45
0.55
Financing
-0.01
0.42
0.14
1.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.33
8.67
6.38
5.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.