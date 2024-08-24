iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd AGM

86.79
(5.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ishita Drugs CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform you that Register of Members and share transfer book of the Company remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. The E voting period for ensuing 31st AGM which is to be held on 30th September, 2024 will commence from Friday, 27th September, 2024 (09:00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 (05:00 p.m. IST) (both days inclusive) and the cut off date for the same is 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. and Concluded on 12:45 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of section 139,142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules framed there under, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby appoints M/s. Jaymin Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 129406W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. 1. Approval of regularization of the Appointment of Ms. Dhwani Solanki (DIN: 10299290) as a Independent Director (Non -Executive) of the company for a first term of 5 Consecutive yeras. 2. Approval of Re-appointment of Mr. Jagdishprasad Agrawal (DIN: 01031687) as a Managing Director of the Company. 3. Approval of Re-appointment of M/s. Jaymin Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 129406W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

Ishita Drugs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.