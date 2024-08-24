AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform you that Register of Members and share transfer book of the Company remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. The E voting period for ensuing 31st AGM which is to be held on 30th September, 2024 will commence from Friday, 27th September, 2024 (09:00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 (05:00 p.m. IST) (both days inclusive) and the cut off date for the same is 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. and Concluded on 12:45 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of section 139,142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules framed there under, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby appoints M/s. Jaymin Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 129406W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. 1. Approval of regularization of the Appointment of Ms. Dhwani Solanki (DIN: 10299290) as a Independent Director (Non -Executive) of the company for a first term of 5 Consecutive yeras. 2. Approval of Re-appointment of Mr. Jagdishprasad Agrawal (DIN: 01031687) as a Managing Director of the Company. 3. Approval of Re-appointment of M/s. Jaymin Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 129406W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)