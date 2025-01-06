James Warren Tea Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.09
4.25
-3.73
0.7
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.19
-3.11
-3.07
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.24
0.94
-2.03
Working capital
-6.67
5.76
-3.44
14.37
Other operating items
Operating
4.78
5.57
-9.33
9.96
Capital expenditure
-3.78
5.71
3.09
-76.42
Free cash flow
1
11.28
-6.24
-66.45
Equity raised
158.55
181.92
239.12
256.15
Investing
31.99
-21.06
-30.16
-3.81
Financing
0
0
0
-5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
191.54
172.14
202.71
180.88
