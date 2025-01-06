iifl-logo-icon 1
James Warren Tea Ltd Cash Flow Statement

373.5
(-6.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.09

4.25

-3.73

0.7

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.19

-3.11

-3.07

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.24

0.94

-2.03

Working capital

-6.67

5.76

-3.44

14.37

Other operating items

Operating

4.78

5.57

-9.33

9.96

Capital expenditure

-3.78

5.71

3.09

-76.42

Free cash flow

1

11.28

-6.24

-66.45

Equity raised

158.55

181.92

239.12

256.15

Investing

31.99

-21.06

-30.16

-3.81

Financing

0

0

0

-5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

191.54

172.14

202.71

180.88

