James Warren Tea Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

372.3
(-1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR James Warren Tea Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

128.48

144.3

116.1

121.36

yoy growth (%)

-10.96

24.29

-4.33

-11.47

Raw materials

0.83

-2.22

-0.07

-0.88

As % of sales

0.64

1.54

0.06

0.73

Employee costs

-81.09

-95.54

-80.82

-78.83

As % of sales

63.11

66.21

69.61

64.95

Other costs

-34.67

-40.56

-40.81

-44.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.98

28.1

35.15

36.43

Operating profit

13.55

5.96

-5.61

-2.57

OPM

10.54

4.13

-4.83

-2.12

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.19

-3.11

-3.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

5.48

1.48

4.99

6.35

Profit before tax

16.09

4.25

-3.73

0.7

Taxes

-1.69

-1.24

0.94

-2.03

Tax rate

-10.53

-29.34

-25.44

-288.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.39

3

-2.78

-1.33

Exceptional items

14.56

0

0.25

1.34

Net profit

28.96

3

-2.53

0.01

yoy growth (%)

862.5

-218.86

-20,512.9

-99.95

NPM

22.53

2.08

-2.18

0.01

