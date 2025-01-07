Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
128.48
144.3
116.1
121.36
yoy growth (%)
-10.96
24.29
-4.33
-11.47
Raw materials
0.83
-2.22
-0.07
-0.88
As % of sales
0.64
1.54
0.06
0.73
Employee costs
-81.09
-95.54
-80.82
-78.83
As % of sales
63.11
66.21
69.61
64.95
Other costs
-34.67
-40.56
-40.81
-44.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.98
28.1
35.15
36.43
Operating profit
13.55
5.96
-5.61
-2.57
OPM
10.54
4.13
-4.83
-2.12
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.19
-3.11
-3.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
5.48
1.48
4.99
6.35
Profit before tax
16.09
4.25
-3.73
0.7
Taxes
-1.69
-1.24
0.94
-2.03
Tax rate
-10.53
-29.34
-25.44
-288.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.39
3
-2.78
-1.33
Exceptional items
14.56
0
0.25
1.34
Net profit
28.96
3
-2.53
0.01
yoy growth (%)
862.5
-218.86
-20,512.9
-99.95
NPM
22.53
2.08
-2.18
0.01
