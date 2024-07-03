James Warren Tea Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
51.17
17.05
11.4
47.53
51.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.17
17.05
11.4
47.53
51.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.06
1.76
0.98
-0.74
0.57
Total Income
67.22
18.81
12.38
46.79
52.17
Total Expenditure
10.94
15.81
35.24
46.98
27.14
PBIDT
56.29
2.99
-22.86
-0.19
25.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
56.29
2.99
-22.86
-0.19
25.03
Depreciation
0.72
0.75
0.75
0.81
0.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.15
0.2
-4.3
-0.35
4.45
Deferred Tax
-0.38
0.15
-0.86
0.07
1.17
Reported Profit After Tax
48.79
1.89
-18.45
-0.72
18.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
48.8
1.9
-18.49
-0.72
18.56
Extra-ordinary Items
12.69
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.11
1.9
-18.49
-0.72
18.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
69.92
2.73
-26.49
-1.03
25.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.98
6.98
6.98
6.98
6.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
110
17.53
-200.52
-0.39
48.5
PBDTM(%)
110
17.53
-200.52
-0.39
48.5
PATM(%)
95.34
11.08
-161.84
-1.51
35.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.