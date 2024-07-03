iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

James Warren Tea Ltd Quarterly Results

372.3
(-1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019

Gross Sales

51.17

17.05

11.4

47.53

51.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.17

17.05

11.4

47.53

51.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.06

1.76

0.98

-0.74

0.57

Total Income

67.22

18.81

12.38

46.79

52.17

Total Expenditure

10.94

15.81

35.24

46.98

27.14

PBIDT

56.29

2.99

-22.86

-0.19

25.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

56.29

2.99

-22.86

-0.19

25.03

Depreciation

0.72

0.75

0.75

0.81

0.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.15

0.2

-4.3

-0.35

4.45

Deferred Tax

-0.38

0.15

-0.86

0.07

1.17

Reported Profit After Tax

48.79

1.89

-18.45

-0.72

18.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

48.8

1.9

-18.49

-0.72

18.56

Extra-ordinary Items

12.69

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.11

1.9

-18.49

-0.72

18.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

69.92

2.73

-26.49

-1.03

25.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.98

6.98

6.98

6.98

6.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

110

17.53

-200.52

-0.39

48.5

PBDTM(%)

110

17.53

-200.52

-0.39

48.5

PATM(%)

95.34

11.08

-161.84

-1.51

35.96

James Warren Tea: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR James Warren Tea Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.