James Warren Tea Ltd Key Ratios

368.95
(3.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.29

-4.33

Op profit growth

-206.31

118.05

EBIT growth

-214.14

-627.51

Net profit growth

-216.49

37,377.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.13

-4.83

-2.12

EBIT margin

2.95

-3.21

0.58

Net profit margin

2.05

-2.19

0

RoCE

3.99

-2.78

RoNW

0.72

-0.48

RoA

0.69

-0.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.31

0

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.32

-6.09

-2.56

Book value per share

127.95

122.66

122.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.47

0

12,845

P/CEPS

-217.33

-21.5

-50.09

P/B

0.55

1.06

1.05

EV/EBIDTA

4.38

-194.46

39.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.34

-25.44

-288.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.61

7.3

Inventory days

16.93

23.9

Creditor days

-29

-30.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-505.14

Net debt / equity

-0.18

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-2.82

0.42

1.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.54

-0.06

-0.73

Employee costs

-66.21

-69.61

-64.95

Other costs

-28.1

-35.15

-36.43

