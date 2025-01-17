Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.29
-4.33
Op profit growth
-206.31
118.05
EBIT growth
-214.14
-627.51
Net profit growth
-216.49
37,377.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.13
-4.83
-2.12
EBIT margin
2.95
-3.21
0.58
Net profit margin
2.05
-2.19
0
RoCE
3.99
-2.78
RoNW
0.72
-0.48
RoA
0.69
-0.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.31
0
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.32
-6.09
-2.56
Book value per share
127.95
122.66
122.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.47
0
12,845
P/CEPS
-217.33
-21.5
-50.09
P/B
0.55
1.06
1.05
EV/EBIDTA
4.38
-194.46
39.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.34
-25.44
-288.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.61
7.3
Inventory days
16.93
23.9
Creditor days
-29
-30.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-505.14
Net debt / equity
-0.18
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-2.82
0.42
1.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.54
-0.06
-0.73
Employee costs
-66.21
-69.61
-64.95
Other costs
-28.1
-35.15
-36.43
