SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹396
Prev. Close₹398.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.94
Day's High₹398.6
Day's Low₹372
52 Week's High₹479.8
52 Week's Low₹209.1
Book Value₹360.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.2
P/E4.32
EPS92.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.7
4.4
4.4
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.27
98.91
89.81
106.83
Net Worth
85.97
103.31
94.21
112.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
128.48
144.3
116.1
121.36
yoy growth (%)
-10.96
24.29
-4.33
-11.47
Raw materials
0.83
-2.22
-0.07
-0.88
As % of sales
0.64
1.54
0.06
0.73
Employee costs
-81.09
-95.54
-80.82
-78.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.09
4.25
-3.73
0.7
Depreciation
-2.94
-3.19
-3.11
-3.07
Tax paid
-1.69
-1.24
0.94
-2.03
Working capital
-6.67
5.76
-3.44
14.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.96
24.29
-4.33
-11.47
Op profit growth
127.19
-206.31
118.05
-149.77
EBIT growth
278
-214.14
-627.51
-91.3
Net profit growth
862.5
-218.86
-20,512.9
-99.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
144.31
144.68
116.1
121.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.31
144.68
116.1
121.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
6.35
Other Income
1.49
4.29
5.25
1.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Anil Kumar Ruia
E D & Wholetime Director
Sandip Das
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shanti Kaur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arup Kumar Chowdhuri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhiram Kastur Sheth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raghav Lall
Independent Non Exe. Director
MONOJIT DASGUPTA
Reports by James Warren Tea Ltd
Summary
James Warren Tea Limited was incorporated in 2009. The Company is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea, which is a seasonal industry. The company traces its legacy back to James Warren who planted the first tea estate near Dibrugarh in 1850. The properties were added subsequently and the company was acquired by Govind Ruia, a prominent businessman from Manchester (UK) in 1983. The company had recently demerged 7 high quality estates into James Warren Tea Limited. All the estates were located in high quality belt of the South Bank in Upper Assam. The all tea estates are part of the Ethical Trade Partnership and are HACCP certified. These estates have the ability to produce CTC and Orthodox teas and our teas are enjoyed in India and across the globe. They have been exporting teas to Europe, UK, USA, Japan, China, CIS and the Middle East and adhere to the strictest of MRL and food safety norms. The company regularly send teas to Eurofin laboratory to perform own tests and share results with buyers.During the year 2021, the Company sold its entire investment in Mayfair Investment Holding Pte. Ltd., and it ceased to be the Associate of the Company.
The James Warren Tea Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹373.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of James Warren Tea Ltd is ₹138.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of James Warren Tea Ltd is 4.32 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a James Warren Tea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of James Warren Tea Ltd is ₹209.1 and ₹479.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
James Warren Tea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.55%, 3 Years at 13.10%, 1 Year at 52.95%, 6 Month at 81.02%, 3 Month at 16.02% and 1 Month at -0.70%.
