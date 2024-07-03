Summary

James Warren Tea Limited was incorporated in 2009. The Company is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea, which is a seasonal industry. The company traces its legacy back to James Warren who planted the first tea estate near Dibrugarh in 1850. The properties were added subsequently and the company was acquired by Govind Ruia, a prominent businessman from Manchester (UK) in 1983. The company had recently demerged 7 high quality estates into James Warren Tea Limited. All the estates were located in high quality belt of the South Bank in Upper Assam. The all tea estates are part of the Ethical Trade Partnership and are HACCP certified. These estates have the ability to produce CTC and Orthodox teas and our teas are enjoyed in India and across the globe. They have been exporting teas to Europe, UK, USA, Japan, China, CIS and the Middle East and adhere to the strictest of MRL and food safety norms. The company regularly send teas to Eurofin laboratory to perform own tests and share results with buyers.During the year 2021, the Company sold its entire investment in Mayfair Investment Holding Pte. Ltd., and it ceased to be the Associate of the Company.

Read More