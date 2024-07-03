iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

James Warren Tea Ltd Share Price

373.5
(-6.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open396
  • Day's High398.6
  • 52 Wk High479.8
  • Prev. Close398.6
  • Day's Low372
  • 52 Wk Low 209.1
  • Turnover (lac)22.94
  • P/E4.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value360.37
  • EPS92.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

James Warren Tea Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

396

Prev. Close

398.6

Turnover(Lac.)

22.94

Day's High

398.6

Day's Low

372

52 Week's High

479.8

52 Week's Low

209.1

Book Value

360.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.2

P/E

4.32

EPS

92.18

Divi. Yield

0

James Warren Tea Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

James Warren Tea Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

James Warren Tea Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.60%

Foreign: 68.60%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

James Warren Tea Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.7

4.4

4.4

5.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.27

98.91

89.81

106.83

Net Worth

85.97

103.31

94.21

112.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

128.48

144.3

116.1

121.36

yoy growth (%)

-10.96

24.29

-4.33

-11.47

Raw materials

0.83

-2.22

-0.07

-0.88

As % of sales

0.64

1.54

0.06

0.73

Employee costs

-81.09

-95.54

-80.82

-78.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.09

4.25

-3.73

0.7

Depreciation

-2.94

-3.19

-3.11

-3.07

Tax paid

-1.69

-1.24

0.94

-2.03

Working capital

-6.67

5.76

-3.44

14.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.96

24.29

-4.33

-11.47

Op profit growth

127.19

-206.31

118.05

-149.77

EBIT growth

278

-214.14

-627.51

-91.3

Net profit growth

862.5

-218.86

-20,512.9

-99.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

144.31

144.68

116.1

121.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.31

144.68

116.1

121.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

6.35

Other Income

1.49

4.29

5.25

1.34

View Annually Results

James Warren Tea Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT James Warren Tea Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Anil Kumar Ruia

E D & Wholetime Director

Sandip Das

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shanti Kaur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arup Kumar Chowdhuri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhiram Kastur Sheth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raghav Lall

Independent Non Exe. Director

MONOJIT DASGUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by James Warren Tea Ltd

Summary

James Warren Tea Limited was incorporated in 2009. The Company is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea, which is a seasonal industry. The company traces its legacy back to James Warren who planted the first tea estate near Dibrugarh in 1850. The properties were added subsequently and the company was acquired by Govind Ruia, a prominent businessman from Manchester (UK) in 1983. The company had recently demerged 7 high quality estates into James Warren Tea Limited. All the estates were located in high quality belt of the South Bank in Upper Assam. The all tea estates are part of the Ethical Trade Partnership and are HACCP certified. These estates have the ability to produce CTC and Orthodox teas and our teas are enjoyed in India and across the globe. They have been exporting teas to Europe, UK, USA, Japan, China, CIS and the Middle East and adhere to the strictest of MRL and food safety norms. The company regularly send teas to Eurofin laboratory to perform own tests and share results with buyers.During the year 2021, the Company sold its entire investment in Mayfair Investment Holding Pte. Ltd., and it ceased to be the Associate of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the James Warren Tea Ltd share price today?

The James Warren Tea Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹373.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of James Warren Tea Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of James Warren Tea Ltd is ₹138.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of James Warren Tea Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of James Warren Tea Ltd is 4.32 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of James Warren Tea Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a James Warren Tea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of James Warren Tea Ltd is ₹209.1 and ₹479.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of James Warren Tea Ltd?

James Warren Tea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.55%, 3 Years at 13.10%, 1 Year at 52.95%, 6 Month at 81.02%, 3 Month at 16.02% and 1 Month at -0.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of James Warren Tea Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of James Warren Tea Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.61 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 31.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR James Warren Tea Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.