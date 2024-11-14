iifl-logo-icon 1
James Warren Tea Ltd Board Meeting

359.75
(-2.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:25:00 AM

James Warren Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th December, 2024 Announcements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th September, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and Voluntary delisting of Equity shares of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd March, 2024 Outcome of BOard Meeting Announcment under Regulation 30 Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Directors
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

James Warren Tea: Related News

No Record Found

