|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th December, 2024 Announcements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and Voluntary delisting of Equity shares of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd March, 2024 Outcome of BOard Meeting Announcment under Regulation 30 Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Directors
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|James Warren Tea Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.