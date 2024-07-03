James Warren Tea Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
144.31
144.68
116.1
121.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.31
144.68
116.1
121.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
6.35
Other Income
1.49
4.29
5.25
1.34
Total Income
145.79
148.98
121.35
129.06
Total Expenditure
138.34
140.26
121.71
123.94
PBIDT
7.46
8.72
-0.36
5.12
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
7.46
8.72
-0.36
5.12
Depreciation
3.2
3.07
3.12
3.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1
0.85
-0.62
0
Deferred Tax
0.25
0.76
-0.33
2.04
Reported Profit After Tax
3.01
4.03
-2.53
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.97
4.03
-2.55
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.25
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.97
4.03
-2.8
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.9
4.34
-2.14
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.98
9.3
9.3
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.16
6.02
-0.31
4.21
PBDTM(%)
5.16
6.02
-0.31
4.21
PATM(%)
2.08
2.78
-2.17
0

