James Warren Tea Ltd Annually Results

381.7
(2.90%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

144.31

144.68

116.1

121.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.31

144.68

116.1

121.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

6.35

Other Income

1.49

4.29

5.25

1.34

Total Income

145.79

148.98

121.35

129.06

Total Expenditure

138.34

140.26

121.71

123.94

PBIDT

7.46

8.72

-0.36

5.12

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

7.46

8.72

-0.36

5.12

Depreciation

3.2

3.07

3.12

3.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1

0.85

-0.62

0

Deferred Tax

0.25

0.76

-0.33

2.04

Reported Profit After Tax

3.01

4.03

-2.53

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.97

4.03

-2.55

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.25

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.97

4.03

-2.8

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.9

4.34

-2.14

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.98

9.3

9.3

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.16

6.02

-0.31

4.21

PBDTM(%)

5.16

6.02

-0.31

4.21

PATM(%)

2.08

2.78

-2.17

0

