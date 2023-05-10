Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Fifteenth Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 i. Revenue from Operations 11,679.64 13,049.30 ii. Other Income 2,550.13 1,129.26 iii. Total Revenue 14,229 71 14,178.56 iv. Expenses other than Finance Cost and Depreciation 13,802.48 12,895.36 v. Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxation and Amortization (EBITDA) 427.29 1,283.20 vi. Finance Cost 0.00 0.00 vii. Depreciation 275.44 285.77 viii. Profit/(Loss) before Tax & Exceptional Item 151.85 997.43 ix. Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 x. Profit/(loss) before Taxation (PBT) 151.85 997.43 xi. Tax including Deferred Tax (36.54) 48.84 xii. Profit/(Loss) for the period 188.39 948.59 xiii. Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) 219.45 (39.07) xiv. Total Comprehensive Income for the period (Comprising Profit/(Loss) and OCI for the period) 407.84 909.52

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS

During the current year under review, revenue from operations of the Company stood at Rs.11,680 lakhs (P.Y. Rs.13,049 lakhs) while EBITDA is at Rs.427 lakhs (P.Y. Rs.1,283 lakhs). Profit after tax of your Company stood at Rs.188 lakhs (P.Y. Rs.949 lakhs).

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources for future requirements of the Company, your Board does not recommend any dividend for the financial year under review.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company and the Company continues to concentrate on its own business.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Your Company has not transferred any amount in the general reserve for the financial year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure A.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees in terms of the remuneration is attached as Annexure B.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information related to Conservation of Energy, Research & Development, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure C.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has been carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities under the applicable provisions of Section 135 read with schedule VII (as amended from time to time) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies Corporate Social Responsibility Policy Rules, 2014. Your Company is at the forefront of CSR and sustainability initiatives and practices. Your Company believes in making lasting impact towards creating a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society.

The composition of the CSR Committee is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report forming the part of the Annual Report. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the Companys website at https://www. jameswarrentea.com/corporatepolicies. The Annual Report on CSR Activities is attached as Annexure D to this report.

COMPANYS WEBSITE

The website of your Company www.jameswarrentea.com displays the Companys businesses up-front on the home page. The site carries a comprehensive database of information of all the Company including the Financial Results of your Company, Shareholding Pattern, Directors& Corporate profile, details of Board Committees, Corporate Policies and business activities of your Company.

All the mandatory information and disclosures as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies Rules 2014 and as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 has been uploaded.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Details of Board Meeting

During the year under review, 6 (six) board meetings were held on 29th May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 9th November, 2023, 26th December, 2023, 9th February, 2024 & 23rd March, 2024.

The maximum time gap between any two consecutive meetings did not exceed 120 (One Hundred Twenty) days.

Retirement by Rotation

Mr. Anil Kumar Ruia, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Appointment & resignation of Directors & KMP

During the year under review following are the changes in the Directors & KMP-

- At the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2023, Mr. Sandip Das was re-appointed as a Whole-time Director (designated as Whole-time KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 25th July, 2023.

- At the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2023, Mr. Amit Swaika resigned from the post of the Chief Financial Officer (designated as a Whole-time KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 15th June, 2023.

- At the Board meeting held on 10th August, 2023, Mr. Aditya More was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (designated as a Whole-time KMP) of the Company with immediate effect.

- At the Board meeting held on 23rd March, 2024, Mr. Rajeev Takru was appointed as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f. 23rd March, 2024 to 22"d March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

- At the Board meeting held on 23rd March, 2024, Mr. Raghav Lall was re-appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f. 11th May, 2024 to 10th May, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Further, following are the changes in Directors & KMP that took place between the end of financial year and date of report:

- At the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2024, Mr. Sandip Das was re-appointed as a Whole-time Director (designated as Whole-time KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 25th July, 2024.

- At the Board meeting held on 8th August, 2024, Mr. Monojit Dasgupta was re-appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Director for second term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 10th August, 2024 to 9th August, 2029 subject to approval of members at the ensuing AGM.

Retirement on Completion of term as Independent Directors

Mr. Arup Kumar Chowdhuri (DIN: 00997826) and Mr. Abhiram Kastur Sheth (DIN: 00473105), Non-executive Independent Directors have vacated their office as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 due to completion of their second term of office as Independent Directors.

The above-mentioned directors have ceased to be Directors of the Company. The Board placed on record their appreciation for the valuable contribution made by the retiring directors during their tenure with the Company.

The present Whole-time KMPs of the Company stands as follows -

• Mr. Sandip Das - Whole-time Director (WTD)

• Mr. Aditya More- Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

• Mrs. Ayushi Mundhra - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (CS)

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors have also made necessary disclosures to the extent as required under provisions of section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that:

a. they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; and

b. they have registered their names in the Independent Directors Databank pursuant to Sub-rule (1) and (2) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto.

Board Evaluation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/ CIR/P/2017/004, dated 5th January, 2017, had issued a guidance note on Board Evaluation which inter alia contains indicative criterion for evaluation of the Board of Directors, its committees and the individual members of the Board.

In accordance thereof, the Board evaluated the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Individual Directors for the financial year 2023-24. After the evaluation process was complete, the Board was of the view

that the performance of the Board as a whole was adequate and fulfilled the parameters stipulated. The Board also ensured that the Committees functioned adequately and independently in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. The individual Directors performance was also evaluated and the Board was of the view that the Directors fulfilled their applicable responsibilities and duties as laid down by the Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and at the same time contributed with their valuable knowledge, experience and expertise so as to make the Company well equipped to face the adverse challenges.

Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation Policy

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 Nomination and Remuneration Committee formulated the criteria for identification and selection of the suitable candidates for various positions in senior management and also candidates who are qualified to be appointed as Director on the Board of the Company. The Committee also recommended a policy relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other senior management personnel and a process by which the performance of the directors could be evaluated. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees.

Your Company has a well-defined Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and other employees of the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee periodically reviews the policy to ensure that it is aligned with the requirements under the applicable laws. During the year in review, there has been no change in the policy. The policy ensures equity, fairness and consistency in rewarding the employee on the basis of performance against set of objectives.

The Policy is available on our website at the link https://www. jameswarrentea.com/corporatepolicies.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As on 31st March, 2024, the Board have 4 (four) Committees viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The composition and detailed note on the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report section of this Annual Report.

Recommendation by Audit Committee

There were no such instances where the recommendation of Audit Committee has not been accepted by the Board during the financial year under review.

AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORTS

(i) Statutory Auditors

M/s. B. Chhawchharia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 305123E) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a further term of 5 years at the 14th AGM of the Company which was held on 7th September, 2023 and will continue to hold the office until conclusion of 19th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2028. Pursuant to Regulation 33(1)(d) of the Listing Regulations, the Auditors have confirmed that they hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and are otherwise not disqualified under any provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder.

The notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments/ explanation. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review.

(ii) Cost Auditors

The Company had received consent and confirmation of eligibility pursuant to section 148 of the Companies

Act, 2013 from M/s. Debabrota Banerjee & Associates regarding their re-appointment as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Thereafter, the Board of Directors on recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed M/s. Debabrota Banerjee & Associates (Registration No. 102336), Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Accordingly, remuneration, as recommended by the Board, would be paid to M/s. Debabrota Banerjee & Associates, for the financial year 2024-25, subject to ratification of the members at the ensuing AGM.

(iii) Secretarial Auditor

The Board had re-appointed Mr. Santosh Kumar Tibrewalla, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the year 2024-25 under the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 is attached as Annexure E, which is self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further explanation and the Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors hereby confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

OTHER INFORMATION

Management Discussions & Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, in terms of Regulation 34 (3) of the Listing Regulations, is attached as Annexure F and forms a part of this Report.

Annual Return

The draft Annual Return (e-Form MGT-7) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.jameswarrentea.com.

The e-form MGT-7 shall be filed with the MCA within the due date upon the completion of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. Copy of the same shall be furnished on the website of the Company.

Corporate Governance

A separate report on Corporate Governance pursuant to the Listing Regulations is attached as Annexure G and forms a part of this Report.

Code of Conduct

The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Conduct and business principles for all the Board members including Executive/Non-Executive Directors, senior management and all the employees of the Company and the same has also been placed on the weblink of the Company at https://www.jameswarrentea.com/corporatepolicies.

The Board Members and Senior Management have affirmed their compliance with the Code and pursuant to Regulation 26(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a declaration signed by the Whole-time Director to this affect is at Annexure H and forms a part of this Report.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

During the year under review, your Company has invested and deployed its surplus funds in Securities, Bonds, units of Mutual Funds, Fixed deposits, etc. which is within the overall limit of the amount and within the powers of the Board as applicable to the Company in terms of section 179 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the notes of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position between the end of the financial year and date of the report

Your Directors confirm that there are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the company and the date of this report.

Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions during the financial year were entered in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. All related party transactions are reported to and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors. There were no material related party transactions entered into by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict of interest with the Company at large and as such disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

The policy on dealing with Related Party transactions is disclosed on the Companys website https://www. jameswarrentea.com/corporatepolicies

Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures

As on 31st March, 2024, Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint ventures and hence disclosure in Form AOC-1 is not required.

Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy)

The details on the Whistle Blower Policy are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance as attached to the Report of the Board of Directors.

Risk Analysis

The Board has developed and implemented a risk management policy identifying therein the elements of risk that may threaten the existence of the Company. The Company has in place a mechanism to inform the Board members about the risk assessment, their comparison against benchmarks or standards, and determination of an acceptable level of risk and mitigation plans and periodical reviews to ensure that the critical risks are controlled by the executive management.

Internal Financial Control

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Control as required under section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same was evaluated by the Audit Committee. During the year such controls were tested with reference to financial statements and no material weakness in the formulation or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company conducted audit on the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting and the report of the same is annexed with Auditors Report.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place the Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Policy is gender neutral.

The summary of the Sexual Harassment complaints received during the 2023-24 are as under:

Number of complaints received Number of complaints disposed of Number of complaints pending NIL NIL NIL

Listing of Securities in Stock Exchanges

The shares of the Company are presently listed at BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. The Company is registered with both NSDL & CDSL for holding the shares in dematerialized form and open for trading. The Company has paid the Listing Fees to the Stock Exchange and the depositories for the financial year 2023-24.

Disclosures

a) There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

b) There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

c) The industrial relation during the year 2023-24 has been cordial. The Directors take on record the dedicated services and significant efforts made by the Officers, Staff and Workers towards the progress of the Company.

Disclosure Relating to Material Variations

As per Regulation 32(1) of the Listing Regulations, there is no significant material variances noted in the Company.

Buyback of Equity Shares

The Company had bought back 7,00,000 (Seven lakhs only) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company, representing 15.91% of the total number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 from the shareholders/ beneficial owners as on the Record Date, i.e. 18th July, 2023, on a proportionate basis, through the Tender Offer route at a price of Rs.250/- per equity share, not exceeding 25% of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company as per audited financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 and requisite approval from SEBI was obtained. The shareholders had tendered 7,00,000 Equity Shares and the Company had bought back the entire shares tendered at a price of Rs.250/- per equity share.

The Company has received the extinguishment certificate from CDSL and RTA for dematerialized and physical shares on 8* August, 2023. Further, the Company has filed the extinguishment certificate with the Stock Exchanges on 14th August, 2023. All the requisite statutory compliances were made within the due dates.

Change in Share Capital

Post Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company, the Companys paid- up equity share capital reduced from Rs.4,40,00,000 (Rupees Four Crores Forty Lakhs Only) comprising of 44,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up to Rs.3,70,00,000 (Rupees Three Crores Seventy Lakhs Only) comprising of 37,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

Change of registered office of the Company outside the local limits

The Board had shifted the registered office of the Company for administrative convenience and easy connectivity leading to synergy in operations from Dhoedaam Tea Estate, P.O. Borahapjan, Tinsukia, Assam-786150 to Bordoloi Nagar, By Lane-6, Sector-2, Tinsukia, Assam-786125 which is outside the local limits but within the State of Assam w.e.f. 5th February, 2024.

Disclosure with respect to compliance of Secretarial Standards

The Company has adhered to applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meeting of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.

Cost Records

The Company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly such accounts and records are maintained.

Insider Trading & Structured Digital Database

The Company has implemented the Code of Internal Procedure & Conduct as required under the extant SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Company has also in existence a Structured Digital Database as mandated under the above Regulations.

APPRECIATION

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. The Boards of Directors also wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.