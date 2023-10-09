The Board of Directors at its meeting held today viz., August 08, 2023 has considered and approved the matters given in the attached file. Sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up into Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up subject to necessary approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company; The Board of Directors in its meeting held today viz., August 08, 2023, has considered and approved sub division of equity shares of Rs. 5 each fully paid up into equity shares of Rs. 2 each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders. This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, October 26, 2023 as record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/10/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD. (520066) RECORD DATE 26/10/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from Rs.5/- into equity shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 26/10/2023 DR-641/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE571B01028 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 26/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Jay Bharat Maruti Limited (JAYBARMARU) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 26, 2023. Symbol JAYBARMARU Company Name Jay Bharat Maruti Limited New ISIN INE571B01036 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/ The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 26, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 20.10.2023) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20231017-5 dated October 17, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD (520066) New ISIN No. INE571B01036 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.5/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 26-10-2023 (DR-641/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2023) Please find enclosed herewith specimen of the email-communication sent to the shareholders dated December 26, 2023 informing about sub-division/split of equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023)