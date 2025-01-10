Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,162.54
1,049.72
944.89
882.59
Net Worth
1,177.03
1,064.21
959.38
897.08
Minority Interest
Debt
294.1
206.72
220.35
329.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
110.31
108.69
98.36
81.34
Total Liabilities
1,581.44
1,379.62
1,278.09
1,308.22
Fixed Assets
551.01
601.8
650.66
502.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
243.16
235.09
206.16
187.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.91
26.58
53.57
58.34
Networking Capital
676.93
416.17
270.95
474.54
Inventories
38.43
34.7
40.35
40.4
Inventory Days
37.06
Sundry Debtors
189.9
154.55
154.61
165.93
Debtor Days
152.22
Other Current Assets
708.57
467.89
301.22
514.05
Sundry Creditors
-44.07
-48.65
-35.79
-57.3
Creditor Days
52.56
Other Current Liabilities
-215.9
-192.32
-189.44
-188.54
Cash
108.44
99.96
96.76
86.14
Total Assets
1,581.45
1,379.6
1,278.1
1,308.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.