Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

751.15
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Jindal Drilling FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.91

33.4

-27.82

23.69

Depreciation

-32.37

-25.75

-9.18

-9.23

Tax paid

-7.73

-7.2

12.35

-6.72

Working capital

-53.34

40.73

20.94

59.93

Other operating items

Operating

-76.53

41.17

-3.71

67.66

Capital expenditure

-3.64

497.41

5.69

22.51

Free cash flow

-80.18

538.58

1.97

90.17

Equity raised

1,747.49

1,672.06

1,682.13

1,652.37

Investing

-0.08

-2.56

-58.51

-44.78

Financing

171.11

431.49

5.92

144.44

Dividends paid

0

0

1.44

1.44

Net in cash

1,838.34

2,639.57

1,632.96

1,843.66

