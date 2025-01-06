Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.91
33.4
-27.82
23.69
Depreciation
-32.37
-25.75
-9.18
-9.23
Tax paid
-7.73
-7.2
12.35
-6.72
Working capital
-53.34
40.73
20.94
59.93
Other operating items
Operating
-76.53
41.17
-3.71
67.66
Capital expenditure
-3.64
497.41
5.69
22.51
Free cash flow
-80.18
538.58
1.97
90.17
Equity raised
1,747.49
1,672.06
1,682.13
1,652.37
Investing
-0.08
-2.56
-58.51
-44.78
Financing
171.11
431.49
5.92
144.44
Dividends paid
0
0
1.44
1.44
Net in cash
1,838.34
2,639.57
1,632.96
1,843.66
