Summary

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited promoted by D P Jindal Group was incorporated on 17th October, 1983. The Company is a manufacturer of seamless casing pipes and off-shore oil well drilling activities. The Company is engaged in providing services to entities involved in exploration of Oil & Gas. It undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamless pipes.The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.94 to part-finance finishing facilities for seamless pipes, which are used by its sister concern Maharashtra Seamless -- and a small part by ONGC and OIL. Seamless pipes find applications in the oil sector, the automobile, fertiliser, chemical and process industries and in the manufacture of bearings.The installed capacity of Threading,end finishing & upsetting of Seamless Pipes was 75000 MT till March 2002. The company is planning to change its Registered ofice from Delhi to Maharashtra and the same is subject to approval.During the year 2006, the Company had filed 2 separate Schemes of Arrangement before the Honble High Court for the States of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh for the approval of a) the demerger of Casinvest Division into Haryana Capfin Limited. b) the merger of Newsco Newtech Pvt. Ltd. & Discovery Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. with the Company. By orders of

