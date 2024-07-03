iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Share Price

764.7
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:51 PM

  • Open786.1
  • Day's High786.1
  • 52 Wk High859.85
  • Prev. Close781.8
  • Day's Low748.75
  • 52 Wk Low 520
  • Turnover (lac)428.07
  • P/E22.25
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value419.54
  • EPS35.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,216.1
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

786.1

Prev. Close

781.8

Turnover(Lac.)

428.07

Day's High

786.1

Day's Low

748.75

52 Week's High

859.85

52 Week's Low

520

Book Value

419.54

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,216.1

P/E

22.25

EPS

35.1

Divi. Yield

0.06

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.25%

Non-Promoter- 1.50%

Institutions: 1.50%

Non-Institutions: 34.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.49

14.49

14.49

14.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,162.54

1,049.72

944.89

882.59

Net Worth

1,177.03

1,064.21

959.38

897.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

397.85

216.19

148.93

371.59

yoy growth (%)

84.02

45.15

-59.91

16.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-67.34

-45.97

-27.12

-42.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.91

33.4

-27.82

23.69

Depreciation

-32.37

-25.75

-9.18

-9.23

Tax paid

-7.73

-7.2

12.35

-6.72

Working capital

-53.34

40.73

20.94

59.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.02

45.15

-59.91

16.21

Op profit growth

45.66

-162.91

-471.51

-52.85

EBIT growth

-32.14

-284.59

-174.91

-33.98

Net profit growth

-64.95

-269.35

-191.17

-46.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

617.01

512.17

419.86

397.86

216.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

617.01

512.17

419.86

397.86

216.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.98

46.9

31.98

8.09

33.63

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

781.8

22.252,263.4815.840.06172.5417.54

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

565.1

02,240.66-0.060037.55

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

AAKASH

10.23

19.67103.580.11023.055.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D P Jindal

Managing Director

Raghav Jindal

Independent Non Exe. Director

R K Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shiv Kumar Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Binaya Kumar Dash

Independent Director

P N Vijay

Independent Director

Mrs Sarita Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Summary

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited promoted by D P Jindal Group was incorporated on 17th October, 1983. The Company is a manufacturer of seamless casing pipes and off-shore oil well drilling activities. The Company is engaged in providing services to entities involved in exploration of Oil & Gas. It undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamless pipes.The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.94 to part-finance finishing facilities for seamless pipes, which are used by its sister concern Maharashtra Seamless -- and a small part by ONGC and OIL. Seamless pipes find applications in the oil sector, the automobile, fertiliser, chemical and process industries and in the manufacture of bearings.The installed capacity of Threading,end finishing & upsetting of Seamless Pipes was 75000 MT till March 2002. The company is planning to change its Registered ofice from Delhi to Maharashtra and the same is subject to approval.During the year 2006, the Company had filed 2 separate Schemes of Arrangement before the Honble High Court for the States of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh for the approval of a) the demerger of Casinvest Division into Haryana Capfin Limited. b) the merger of Newsco Newtech Pvt. Ltd. & Discovery Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. with the Company. By orders of
Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹764.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is ₹2216.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is 22.25 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is ₹520 and ₹859.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd?

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.02%, 3 Years at 77.65%, 1 Year at 6.61%, 6 Month at 24.23%, 3 Month at 28.74% and 1 Month at -5.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.25 %
Institutions - 1.50 %
Public - 34.24 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
