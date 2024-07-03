Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹786.1
Prev. Close₹781.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹428.07
Day's High₹786.1
Day's Low₹748.75
52 Week's High₹859.85
52 Week's Low₹520
Book Value₹419.54
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,216.1
P/E22.25
EPS35.1
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,162.54
1,049.72
944.89
882.59
Net Worth
1,177.03
1,064.21
959.38
897.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
397.85
216.19
148.93
371.59
yoy growth (%)
84.02
45.15
-59.91
16.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-67.34
-45.97
-27.12
-42.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.91
33.4
-27.82
23.69
Depreciation
-32.37
-25.75
-9.18
-9.23
Tax paid
-7.73
-7.2
12.35
-6.72
Working capital
-53.34
40.73
20.94
59.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.02
45.15
-59.91
16.21
Op profit growth
45.66
-162.91
-471.51
-52.85
EBIT growth
-32.14
-284.59
-174.91
-33.98
Net profit growth
-64.95
-269.35
-191.17
-46.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
617.01
512.17
419.86
397.86
216.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
617.01
512.17
419.86
397.86
216.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.98
46.9
31.98
8.09
33.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
781.8
|22.25
|2,263.48
|15.84
|0.06
|172.5
|417.54
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
565.1
|0
|2,240.66
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
AAKASH
10.23
|19.67
|103.58
|0.11
|0
|23.05
|5.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D P Jindal
Managing Director
Raghav Jindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
R K Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shiv Kumar Singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Binaya Kumar Dash
Independent Director
P N Vijay
Independent Director
Mrs Sarita Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
Summary
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited promoted by D P Jindal Group was incorporated on 17th October, 1983. The Company is a manufacturer of seamless casing pipes and off-shore oil well drilling activities. The Company is engaged in providing services to entities involved in exploration of Oil & Gas. It undertakes drilling operations for ONGC on leased jack-up drilling rigs, as also mud-logging operations. It re-threads casing pipe on a job-work basis for ONGC and OIL and trades in steel pipes; it also heat-treats, cold processes, threads and finishes seamless pipes.The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.94 to part-finance finishing facilities for seamless pipes, which are used by its sister concern Maharashtra Seamless -- and a small part by ONGC and OIL. Seamless pipes find applications in the oil sector, the automobile, fertiliser, chemical and process industries and in the manufacture of bearings.The installed capacity of Threading,end finishing & upsetting of Seamless Pipes was 75000 MT till March 2002. The company is planning to change its Registered ofice from Delhi to Maharashtra and the same is subject to approval.During the year 2006, the Company had filed 2 separate Schemes of Arrangement before the Honble High Court for the States of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh for the approval of a) the demerger of Casinvest Division into Haryana Capfin Limited. b) the merger of Newsco Newtech Pvt. Ltd. & Discovery Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. with the Company. By orders of
Read More
The Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹764.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is ₹2216.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is 22.25 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd is ₹520 and ₹859.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.02%, 3 Years at 77.65%, 1 Year at 6.61%, 6 Month at 24.23%, 3 Month at 28.74% and 1 Month at -5.19%.
