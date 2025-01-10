To the Members of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘standalone Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards(" Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, of, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Provisions and Contingent Liabilities In order to get a sufficient understanding of litigations and contingent liabilities, we have discussed the process of identification implemented by the Management for such provisions through various discussions with Companys legal and finance departments. We read the summary of litigation matters provided by the Companys/Units Legal and Finance Team. The Company faces several legal, regulatory, and tax disputes, the outcomes of which are uncertain and could potentially lead to substantial liabilities. Notably, there is a disputed income tax demand amounting to Rs 584.69 Lakhs, which is detailed in Note No. (p) of the Accounting Policy and further elaborated in Note No. 33 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. We read, where applicable, external legal or regulatory advice sought by the Company. We discussed with the Companys/ Units Legal and Finance Team certain material cases noted in the report to determine the Companys assessment of the likelihood, magnitude and accounting of any liability that may arise. The evaluation of the risks associated with these litigations involves complex assumptions and requires significant judgment to determine the appropriate level of provisioning. This inherently increases the risk that provisions and contingent liabilities may either be inadequately provided for or not fully disclosed. In light of the above, we reviewed the amount of provisions recorded and exercised our professional judgment to assess the adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. Due to the complexity and judgment involved in assessing these matters, they are considered to be key audit matters. Litigation, arbitrations, and claims Our audit procedures included: As detailed in Note 39A paragraphs (i) and (ii) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2024, the Company is involved in significant legal proceedings under arbitration with a government party. These proceedings include a suit for specific performance of a contract related to the supply of drilling services, which is pending before the Honble Supreme Court. • Assessing managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. The complexity of these litigation matters means that the managements judgment regarding the recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain. The assessment of such provisions is subject to change as the outcomes of the legal cases evolve. Given the complexities involved and the inherent uncertainty in the managements judgments, this matter is considered a key audit matter. • Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 24. • Roll out of enquiry letters to the Companys legal counsel (internal/ external) and study the responses received from them. Also assessed that accounting/disclosure made by the Company are in accordance with the assessment of legal counsel. • Review of the disclosures made in the financial statements in this regard. • Obtained representation letter from the management on the assessment of these matters. Significant estimate and judgement in hedge accounting including valuations thereof Refer note no. (m) of accounting policy and note 8 & 37 to the Ind AS standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included: The company enters into derivative financial instruments which are mainly forward contracts to manage its exposure of foreign currency risk of highly probable forecasted transactions which arise during the normal course of its business. These contracts are measured at fair values leading to derivative financial assets of Rupees 300.49 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. The net movement of cash flow hedge reserve for the year is Rupees 287.08 lakhs net of taxes which is recorded in other comprehensive income. The gain/loss on maturity of such derivative instruments is recorded in the statement of profit and loss along with the relevant hedged item. • we obtained understanding of the companys overall hedge accounting strategy forward contract valuation and hedge accounting process from initiation to settlement of derivative financial instruments including assessment of the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. Due to the changes in risks and estimates during the lifecycle of the customer contracts in order to apply hedge accounting management is required to demonstrate that the underlying contract is considered to be a highly probable transaction that the hedges are highly effective and maintain appropriate hedge documentation. A degree of subjectivity is also required to determine when hedge accounting is to be considered as ineffective. Fair value movements of the forward contracts are driven by movements in financial markets. These transactions may have a significant financial effect and have extensive accounting and reporting obligations and accordingly this is considered as a key audit matter. • we assessed companys accounting policy for hedge accounting in accordance with Ind AS. • we tested the existence of hedging contracts by tracing to the confirmations obtained from respective banks. • we tested managements hedge documentation and contracts on a sample basis. • we assist in re-performing the year-end fair valuations of derivative financial instruments on a sample basis and compared these valuations with those recorded by the company including assessing the valuation methodology and key assumptions used therein. • we assessed the disclosure of hedge transactions in the financial statements. Identification and disclosures of Related Parties Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and. purchase of goods/services to its joint ventures, common controlled entity, KMP and other related parties and lending and borrowing to its joint ventures. We focused on identification and disclosure of related parties in accordance with relevant accounting standards as a key audit matter. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. • Obtained a list of related parties from the Companys Management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable, and to Note 35 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Read minutes of meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. • Tested material creditors/debtors, loan outstanding/loans taken to evaluate existence of any related party relationships; tested transactions based on declarations of related party transactions given to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. • Evaluated the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 24. Refurbishment Expense deferred in contract period Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: In accordance with Note No. (b) of the accounting policies and Notes 9(A), 15, and 39B of the Ind AS standalone financial statements, the treatment of deferred drilling expenses encompasses deferred preparation costs, and deferred certification costs. Contract preparation before the initiation of drilling services are capitalized and subsequently amortized over the duration of the related drilling contract. Specifically, expenditures related to contract preparations are deferred as they pertain to the companys future performance obligations under each drilling contract. These costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the contract term. Review Contracts: Obtain and review drilling contracts to understand the terms, including the cost allocation and amortization requirements. Verify Costs Incurred: Examine invoices, contracts, and other supporting documents to confirm the nature and amount of deferred mobilization, preparation, and certification costs. Examine Classification: Check the classification of deferred refurbishment costs in the financial statements. Ensure these are correctly classified as "Non-Current Assets" or "Other Current Assets" based on their nature and expected realization. Review Financial Statement Disclosures: Assess the adequacy and accuracy of disclosures related to deferred drilling expenses in the financial statements, including the policies for deferral and amortization. Verify Compliance: Ensure that the financial statement disclosures comply with relevant Ind AS requirements and provide a clear understanding of the nature and amortization of deferred costs. Inquire with Management: Discuss with management the rationale behind the deferral of costs and the amortization approach. Evaluate Controls: Assess the effectiveness of internal controls over the recording and amortization of deferred drilling expenses. By executing these audit procedures, we can form an opinion on the accuracy and completeness of deferred drilling expenses and ensure they are in accordance with applicable accounting standards and policies.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note no. 39 (i) (a) to the Standalone Financial Statement relating to ONGC Arbitration proceeding and implementation of Arbitration award and Vide Supreme Court of India order dated 27th April 2022, Supreme Court of India has directed as under: -

• Dismissed the Arbitration Award and Appeal order in Bombay High Court with regard to Arbitration initiated by ONGC.

• To constitute a New Arbitration Tribunal between ONGC and JDIL.

• Arbitration Award and Bombay High Court order, in case of Arbitration initiated by JDIL to be kept in abeyance till the Award by the newly constituted Tribunal.

• This case was also transferred to Bombay High Court.

• JDIL has been asked to keep Bank Guarantee alive till the order of Arbitration Award.

On the basis of a legal opinion taken from Law Firm, the Management is of the view that we have strong case for recovery of due from ONGC and hence not making any provision for doubtful debts.

(For detailed notes, refer note no.39) Our Opinion is not modified in this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The report containing other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, international omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with the governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that : a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder; e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B. our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. Refer to Note 33 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts, Refer note no. 37 in the Standalone financial statement.; iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. (i) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; (ii) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or in directly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (" Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause(iv) (i) and(iv)(ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in Note No 51 (iv) to the standalone financial statement, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 008396N

(Pallav Kumar Vaish)

Partner Place: New Delhi

Membership no.: 508751

Date: 21st

May 2024

UDIN: 24508751BJZZQM2969

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management according to a regular program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) During the year, the company has not revalued its property. Plant and equipments (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both and hence provisions of clause (e) are not applicable to the company. (e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records maintaining by the company no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) the physical verification of inventory (excluding material in transit or lying with third party) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the management has a verification programme designed to cover the items over a period of three years. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks on the basis of the security of the current assets of the company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the company. (iii) (a) In respect of investment made, guarantee or security provided and/or secured /unsecured loans or advances in the nature loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties, we report that-

A: Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Loans (Rs .In lakhs) Associate/subsidiary/Joint Venture 17222.91 Other Companies - B: Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Associate/subsidiary/J 27613.36 Other Companies -

No such loans or advances, guarantees or security made/provided during the year to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. (b) The terms and conditions on which investments are made, guarantees are provided, security is given and loans and advances in the nature of loans are granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. (c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the repayment or receipt of the principal and interest amount are as per stipulation and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations except interest referred under clause (iii)(d) below.

With respect to the loans repayable on demand (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below) having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there are following overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

Relationship with Entity Nature Amount (in lacs) Extent of delay Remark if any Joint Ventures Interest 896.67 More than 365 days Company has not received any interest amount during the year & total interest due as on 31st March 2024 was Rs. 1308.67 lakh.

Management has been following up with the Joint ventures to recover the amount.

(e) There were no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below:

All Parties including related party (in Rs lacs) Promoters (in Rs lacs) Related Parties (In Rs Lacs) Aggregate of loans -Repayable on Demand 27613.36 - - Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% - -

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to extent notified.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost under section 148(1) of the Act, for any services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESI, income tax, GST, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and duty of excise. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESI, Income Tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrear as at 31st March 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of duty of customs which have not been deposit with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, Goods and service tax, and cess have not been deposited by the Company on account of on going disputes:

Nature of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount Disputed (Rs/Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act Income Tax demand 199.32 ITAT A.Y.2008-09 to 2010-11 Income Tax demand 92.98 ITAT A.Y. 2011-12 Income Tax demand 92.56 ITAT A.Y.2012-13 Income Tax demand 103.02 ITAT A.Y 2013-14 Income Tax demand 24.33 ITAT A.Y 2014-15 Income Tax demand 72.48 CIT(A) AY 2015-16

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transaction which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income, during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the records of the company and information or explanations given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lenders.

(c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. Term loan from Bank was received during the year. (d) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis has not been utilized for long term purpose.

(e) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(f) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion, no money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer and term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) The auditors have not filed any report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, this paragraph of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(b) We have considered the reports of internal auditors for the period under audit provided to us by the company. (xv) In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act1934.

(b) During the year, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence this clause of order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company(CIC) and /or an exempted or unregistered CIC as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Group has no CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit and preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the company and hence this clause of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratio, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations give to us, in our opinion, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on projects other than ongoing projects requiring transfer to a fund specified in schedule vii to the companies act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations give to us, in our opinion, there are amount remaining unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project.

(xxi) There are no qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in Consolidated Financial Statements.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 008396N

(Pallav Kumar Vaish)

Partner Place: New Delhi Membership no.: 508751 Date: 21st May 2024 UDIN: 24508751BJZZQM2969

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 008396N

(Pallav Kumar Vaish)

Partner Place: New Delhi Membership no.: 508751 Date: 21st May 2024 UDIN: 24508751BJZZQM2969