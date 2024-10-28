|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28.10.2024 to approve quarterly financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 October, 2024_Financial Results 30 September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting approving results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 inter alia to : 1. consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and 2. recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Further in continuation to our letter dated 26th March 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 23rd May 2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Outcome of board meeting held on 21 May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March, 2024 Recommended dividend of 10% on equity shares i.e. INR 0.50 per equity share of face value of INR 5/- each, for the financial year 23-24, subject to approval of members, at the forthcoming AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Newspaper advertisement in respect of Published Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Purchase of jack-up rig Jindal Pioneer from Discovery Drilling Pte. Ltd. Singapore
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Further in continuation to our letter dated 27th December 2023 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 31st January 2024. Results Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
