Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

795.9
(5.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

397.85

216.19

148.93

371.59

yoy growth (%)

84.02

45.15

-59.91

16.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-67.34

-45.97

-27.12

-42.99

As % of sales

16.92

21.26

18.21

11.57

Other costs

-275.04

-132.14

-182.33

-312.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.13

61.12

122.42

84.04

Operating profit

55.46

38.07

-60.52

16.29

OPM

13.94

17.61

-40.63

4.38

Depreciation

-32.37

-25.75

-9.18

-9.23

Interest expense

-14.26

-12.54

-2.93

-9.53

Other income

8.09

33.63

44.81

26.17

Profit before tax

16.91

33.4

-27.82

23.69

Taxes

-7.73

-7.2

12.35

-6.72

Tax rate

-45.71

-21.56

-44.39

-28.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.18

26.2

-15.47

16.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.18

26.2

-15.47

16.96

yoy growth (%)

-64.95

-269.35

-191.17

-46.67

NPM

2.3

12.11

-10.38

4.56

