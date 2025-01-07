Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
397.85
216.19
148.93
371.59
yoy growth (%)
84.02
45.15
-59.91
16.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-67.34
-45.97
-27.12
-42.99
As % of sales
16.92
21.26
18.21
11.57
Other costs
-275.04
-132.14
-182.33
-312.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.13
61.12
122.42
84.04
Operating profit
55.46
38.07
-60.52
16.29
OPM
13.94
17.61
-40.63
4.38
Depreciation
-32.37
-25.75
-9.18
-9.23
Interest expense
-14.26
-12.54
-2.93
-9.53
Other income
8.09
33.63
44.81
26.17
Profit before tax
16.91
33.4
-27.82
23.69
Taxes
-7.73
-7.2
12.35
-6.72
Tax rate
-45.71
-21.56
-44.39
-28.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.18
26.2
-15.47
16.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.18
26.2
-15.47
16.96
yoy growth (%)
-64.95
-269.35
-191.17
-46.67
NPM
2.3
12.11
-10.38
4.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.