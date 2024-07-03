iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

793.05
(-0.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

419.08

408.9

315.33

285.5

125.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

419.08

408.9

315.33

285.5

125.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.38

42.2

27.85

4.8

20.98

Total Income

437.46

451.1

343.18

290.3

146.84

Total Expenditure

285.51

279.49

250.61

304.4

166.37

PBIDT

151.95

171.61

92.57

-14.1

-19.53

Interest

10.9

4.79

5.48

10.92

10.21

PBDT

141.05

166.82

87.09

-25.02

-29.74

Depreciation

47.59

47.29

27.84

24.49

17.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.19

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

25.13

32.83

13.98

0.92

-3.46

Reported Profit After Tax

66.14

86.7

45.27

-50.43

-43.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

66.14

86.7

45.27

-50.43

-43.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

66.14

86.7

45.27

-50.43

-43.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.82

29.92

15.62

-17.4

-15.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.49

14.49

14.49

14.49

14.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.25

41.96

29.35

-4.93

-15.51

PBDTM(%)

33.65

40.79

27.61

-8.76

-23.62

PATM(%)

15.78

21.2

14.35

-17.66

-34.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

