Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
419.08
408.9
315.33
285.5
125.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
419.08
408.9
315.33
285.5
125.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.38
42.2
27.85
4.8
20.98
Total Income
437.46
451.1
343.18
290.3
146.84
Total Expenditure
285.51
279.49
250.61
304.4
166.37
PBIDT
151.95
171.61
92.57
-14.1
-19.53
Interest
10.9
4.79
5.48
10.92
10.21
PBDT
141.05
166.82
87.09
-25.02
-29.74
Depreciation
47.59
47.29
27.84
24.49
17.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.19
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
25.13
32.83
13.98
0.92
-3.46
Reported Profit After Tax
66.14
86.7
45.27
-50.43
-43.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.14
86.7
45.27
-50.43
-43.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.14
86.7
45.27
-50.43
-43.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.82
29.92
15.62
-17.4
-15.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
14.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.25
41.96
29.35
-4.93
-15.51
PBDTM(%)
33.65
40.79
27.61
-8.76
-23.62
PATM(%)
15.78
21.2
14.35
-17.66
-34.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.