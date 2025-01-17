iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

735
(4.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.02

45.15

-59.91

16.21

Op profit growth

45.66

-162.91

-471.51

-52.85

EBIT growth

-32.14

-429.2

-114.53

-34.91

Net profit growth

-99

6,994.23

-110.44

-38.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.94

17.61

-40.63

4.38

EBIT margin

7.83

21.25

-9.37

25.83

Net profit margin

-1.47

-273.22

-5.59

21.46

RoCE

1.85

2.57

-0.77

5.38

RoNW

-0.12

-9.97

-0.12

1.2

RoA

-0.08

-8.27

-0.11

1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.03

-203.82

0

27.52

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-13.19

-212.7

-6.04

24.33

Book value per share

387.01

440.28

580.87

583.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-44.26

-0.22

0

6.08

P/CEPS

-6.8

-0.21

-24.7

6.87

P/B

0.23

0.1

0.25

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

7.93

7.31

-103.24

5.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-17.4

1.81

Tax payout

-45.71

-21.56

-50.7

-7.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

134.16

193.02

231.08

100.02

Inventory days

33.57

36.35

29.08

12.52

Creditor days

-49.86

-57.7

-53.3

-88.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.18

-3.66

4.76

-10.06

Net debt / equity

0.21

0.3

0.03

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

4.39

10.33

-1

4.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-16.92

-21.26

-18.21

-11.57

Other costs

-69.13

-61.12

-122.42

-84.04

Jindal Drilling : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.