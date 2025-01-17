Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.02
45.15
-59.91
16.21
Op profit growth
45.66
-162.91
-471.51
-52.85
EBIT growth
-32.14
-429.2
-114.53
-34.91
Net profit growth
-99
6,994.23
-110.44
-38.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.94
17.61
-40.63
4.38
EBIT margin
7.83
21.25
-9.37
25.83
Net profit margin
-1.47
-273.22
-5.59
21.46
RoCE
1.85
2.57
-0.77
5.38
RoNW
-0.12
-9.97
-0.12
1.2
RoA
-0.08
-8.27
-0.11
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.03
-203.82
0
27.52
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-13.19
-212.7
-6.04
24.33
Book value per share
387.01
440.28
580.87
583.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-44.26
-0.22
0
6.08
P/CEPS
-6.8
-0.21
-24.7
6.87
P/B
0.23
0.1
0.25
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
7.93
7.31
-103.24
5.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-17.4
1.81
Tax payout
-45.71
-21.56
-50.7
-7.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
134.16
193.02
231.08
100.02
Inventory days
33.57
36.35
29.08
12.52
Creditor days
-49.86
-57.7
-53.3
-88.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.18
-3.66
4.76
-10.06
Net debt / equity
0.21
0.3
0.03
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
4.39
10.33
-1
4.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-16.92
-21.26
-18.21
-11.57
Other costs
-69.13
-61.12
-122.42
-84.04
