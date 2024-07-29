|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|0.5
|10
|Final
|Recommended dividend of 10% on equity shares i.e. INR 0.50 per equity share of face value of INR 5/- each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining members eligible to receive Dividend if approved at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.