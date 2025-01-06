JMD Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.07
-2.24
-0.21
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Working capital
0.69
-4.16
-0.09
-0.68
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
-6.48
-0.4
-1.61
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-0.01
0
0.08
Free cash flow
0.55
-6.49
-0.4
-1.53
Equity raised
35.71
42.45
42.82
44.33
Investing
-0.49
0.89
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.77
36.84
42.42
42.8
