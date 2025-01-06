iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMD Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.99
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JMD Ventures Ltd

JMD Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.07

-2.24

-0.21

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.12

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Working capital

0.69

-4.16

-0.09

-0.68

Other operating items

Operating

0.7

-6.48

-0.4

-1.61

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-0.01

0

0.08

Free cash flow

0.55

-6.49

-0.4

-1.53

Equity raised

35.71

42.45

42.82

44.33

Investing

-0.49

0.89

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.77

36.84

42.42

42.8

JMD Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JMD Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.