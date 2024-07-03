SectorFinance
Open₹11.99
Prev. Close₹12.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.17
Day's High₹11.99
Day's Low₹11.99
52 Week's High₹29.18
52 Week's Low₹9.98
Book Value₹13.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.6
P/E42.17
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.86
28.86
14.43
14.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.16
6.07
18
17.86
Net Worth
37.02
34.93
32.43
32.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.74
3.79
1.46
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-54.05
158.93
576.88
-99.43
Raw materials
-1.33
-5.69
-1.63
-0.3
As % of sales
76.4
149.89
111.7
140.05
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.18
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.07
-2.24
-0.21
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Working capital
0.69
-4.16
-0.09
-0.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.05
158.93
576.88
-99.43
Op profit growth
-92.18
298.43
-11.94
-53.08
EBIT growth
-103.31
936.42
-72.2
-48.57
Net profit growth
-104.19
1,698.8
-75.29
-48.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.26
2.49
40.26
61.67
502.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.26
2.49
40.26
61.67
502.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.11
Other Income
1.55
0.55
0
0
1.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Independent Director
Anupam Sharivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poulomi Datta
Chairman & Managing Director
Kailash Prasad Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
JMD Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in year 1984, as Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited. The Company name was changed from Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited to JMD Telefilms Industries Limited on July 15, 2003 and thereafter from JMD Telefilms Industries Limited to JMD Ventures Limited on April 02, 2015.The Company is into the business of Entertainment (Music) Segment as well as in Segment of Finance and Investments. The activities of the company includes recording and sale of Music CDs and allied products, renting of recording Studio, financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.Initially, the Company was operating into music industry. The Company offers its services, both by way of recording, as well as rental of studio to other music producers and recorders apart from making music albums for the Company under brand name JMD. It is having its music studio in Kolkata. It offers a range of music to music lovers both in devotional and folk. Apart from Hindi songs, it also offers songs in various regional languages. It has a joint venture with Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., to use its recorded songs in various languages to use the same as caller tune or mini digital versatile disk (DVD), which can be used on mobile and/or on voice portal. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company had entered into an agreement with Onesource Techmedia Ltd., to gi
Read More
The JMD Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMD Ventures Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JMD Ventures Ltd is 42.17 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMD Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMD Ventures Ltd is ₹9.98 and ₹29.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JMD Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 83.48%, 1 Year at -58.16%, 6 Month at -5.63%, 3 Month at -38.94% and 1 Month at -25.24%.
