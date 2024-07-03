iifl-logo-icon 1
11.99
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.99
  • Day's High11.99
  • 52 Wk High29.18
  • Prev. Close12.23
  • Day's Low11.99
  • 52 Wk Low 9.98
  • Turnover (lac)6.17
  • P/E42.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.11
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.6
  • Div. Yield0
JMD Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.99

Prev. Close

12.23

Turnover(Lac.)

6.17

Day's High

11.99

Day's Low

11.99

52 Week's High

29.18

52 Week's Low

9.98

Book Value

13.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.6

P/E

42.17

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

JMD Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

JMD Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JMD Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 79.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JMD Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.86

28.86

14.43

14.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.16

6.07

18

17.86

Net Worth

37.02

34.93

32.43

32.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.74

3.79

1.46

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-54.05

158.93

576.88

-99.43

Raw materials

-1.33

-5.69

-1.63

-0.3

As % of sales

76.4

149.89

111.7

140.05

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.18

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.07

-2.24

-0.21

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.12

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Working capital

0.69

-4.16

-0.09

-0.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.05

158.93

576.88

-99.43

Op profit growth

-92.18

298.43

-11.94

-53.08

EBIT growth

-103.31

936.42

-72.2

-48.57

Net profit growth

-104.19

1,698.8

-75.29

-48.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.26

2.49

40.26

61.67

502.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.26

2.49

40.26

61.67

502.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.11

Other Income

1.55

0.55

0

0

1.09

JMD Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JMD Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Independent Director

Anupam Sharivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poulomi Datta

Chairman & Managing Director

Kailash Prasad Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JMD Ventures Ltd

Summary

JMD Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in year 1984, as Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited. The Company name was changed from Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited to JMD Telefilms Industries Limited on July 15, 2003 and thereafter from JMD Telefilms Industries Limited to JMD Ventures Limited on April 02, 2015.The Company is into the business of Entertainment (Music) Segment as well as in Segment of Finance and Investments. The activities of the company includes recording and sale of Music CDs and allied products, renting of recording Studio, financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.Initially, the Company was operating into music industry. The Company offers its services, both by way of recording, as well as rental of studio to other music producers and recorders apart from making music albums for the Company under brand name JMD. It is having its music studio in Kolkata. It offers a range of music to music lovers both in devotional and folk. Apart from Hindi songs, it also offers songs in various regional languages. It has a joint venture with Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., to use its recorded songs in various languages to use the same as caller tune or mini digital versatile disk (DVD), which can be used on mobile and/or on voice portal. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company had entered into an agreement with Onesource Techmedia Ltd., to gi
Company FAQs

What is the JMD Ventures Ltd share price today?

The JMD Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of JMD Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMD Ventures Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JMD Ventures Ltd is 42.17 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JMD Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMD Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMD Ventures Ltd is ₹9.98 and ₹29.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JMD Ventures Ltd?

JMD Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.68%, 3 Years at 83.48%, 1 Year at -58.16%, 6 Month at -5.63%, 3 Month at -38.94% and 1 Month at -25.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JMD Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JMD Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.52 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 79.45 %

