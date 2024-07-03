Summary

JMD Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in year 1984, as Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited. The Company name was changed from Avtar Finance & Management Consultants Limited to JMD Telefilms Industries Limited on July 15, 2003 and thereafter from JMD Telefilms Industries Limited to JMD Ventures Limited on April 02, 2015.The Company is into the business of Entertainment (Music) Segment as well as in Segment of Finance and Investments. The activities of the company includes recording and sale of Music CDs and allied products, renting of recording Studio, financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market.Initially, the Company was operating into music industry. The Company offers its services, both by way of recording, as well as rental of studio to other music producers and recorders apart from making music albums for the Company under brand name JMD. It is having its music studio in Kolkata. It offers a range of music to music lovers both in devotional and folk. Apart from Hindi songs, it also offers songs in various regional languages. It has a joint venture with Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., to use its recorded songs in various languages to use the same as caller tune or mini digital versatile disk (DVD), which can be used on mobile and/or on voice portal. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company had entered into an agreement with Onesource Techmedia Ltd., to gi

Read More