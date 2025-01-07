iifl-logo-icon 1
JMD Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.76
(-1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1.74

3.79

1.46

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-54.05

158.93

576.88

-99.43

Raw materials

-1.33

-5.69

-1.63

-0.3

As % of sales

76.4

149.89

111.7

140.05

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.18

-0.23

As % of sales

8.37

4.15

12.67

108.5

Other costs

-0.43

-0.11

-0.18

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.91

3

12.7

136.47

Operating profit

-0.16

-2.16

-0.54

-0.61

OPM

-9.7

-57.05

-37.07

-285.03

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.12

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0

0.45

0

Profit before tax

0.07

-2.24

-0.21

-0.77

Taxes

-0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Tax rate

-15.97

-0.12

-13.53

-2.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

-2.24

-0.18

-0.75

Exceptional items

0.07

-1.12

0

0

Net profit

0.14

-3.36

-0.18

-0.75

yoy growth (%)

-104.19

1,698.8

-75.29

-48.87

NPM

8.1

-88.74

-12.77

-350.01

