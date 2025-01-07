Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1.74
3.79
1.46
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-54.05
158.93
576.88
-99.43
Raw materials
-1.33
-5.69
-1.63
-0.3
As % of sales
76.4
149.89
111.7
140.05
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.18
-0.23
As % of sales
8.37
4.15
12.67
108.5
Other costs
-0.43
-0.11
-0.18
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.91
3
12.7
136.47
Operating profit
-0.16
-2.16
-0.54
-0.61
OPM
-9.7
-57.05
-37.07
-285.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0
0.45
0
Profit before tax
0.07
-2.24
-0.21
-0.77
Taxes
-0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Tax rate
-15.97
-0.12
-13.53
-2.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
-2.24
-0.18
-0.75
Exceptional items
0.07
-1.12
0
0
Net profit
0.14
-3.36
-0.18
-0.75
yoy growth (%)
-104.19
1,698.8
-75.29
-48.87
NPM
8.1
-88.74
-12.77
-350.01
