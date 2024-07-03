iifl-logo-icon 1
JMD Ventures Ltd Half Yearly Results

11.53
(-1.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:11:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2.15

1.11

252.96

249.17

217.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.15

1.11

252.96

249.17

217.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.06

0.05

-0.07

Other Income

1.07

0.48

0.8

0.28

0.35

Total Income

3.22

1.59

253.82

249.52

218.27

Total Expenditure

3.2

1.89

252.73

248.66

217.88

PBIDT

0.02

-0.3

1.09

0.86

0.38

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.02

-0.3

1.09

0.86

0.38

Depreciation

0.11

0.06

0.22

0.21

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.65

0

0.36

Deferred Tax

0

0.03

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.09

-0.39

0.21

0.63

-0.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.09

-0.39

0.21

0.63

-0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.09

-0.39

0.21

0.63

-0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.01

0.09

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.43

14.43

14.43

7.21

7.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

11,36,92,000

5,68,46,000

5,68,46,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

78.79

78.79

78.79

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

2,50,00,000

1,25,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

78.79

81.69

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

17.33

17.32

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

56,00,000

28,00,000

1,53,00,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

81.7

18.29

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

3.88

3.88

21.21

PBIDTM(%)

0.93

-27.02

0.43

0.34

0.17

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.18

-35.13

0.08

0.25

-0.11

QUICKLINKS FOR JMD Ventures Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

