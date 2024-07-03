JMD Ventures Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2.15
1.11
252.96
249.17
217.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.15
1.11
252.96
249.17
217.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.06
0.05
-0.07
Other Income
1.07
0.48
0.8
0.28
0.35
Total Income
3.22
1.59
253.82
249.52
218.27
Total Expenditure
3.2
1.89
252.73
248.66
217.88
PBIDT
0.02
-0.3
1.09
0.86
0.38
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.02
-0.3
1.09
0.86
0.38
Depreciation
0.11
0.06
0.22
0.21
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.65
0
0.36
Deferred Tax
0
0.03
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.09
-0.39
0.21
0.63
-0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.09
-0.39
0.21
0.63
-0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.09
-0.39
0.21
0.63
-0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.01
0.09
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.43
14.43
14.43
7.21
7.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
11,36,92,000
5,68,46,000
5,68,46,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
78.79
78.79
78.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,50,00,000
1,25,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
78.79
81.69
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
17.33
17.32
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
56,00,000
28,00,000
1,53,00,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
81.7
18.29
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
3.88
3.88
21.21
PBIDTM(%)
0.93
-27.02
0.43
0.34
0.17
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.18
-35.13
0.08
0.25
-0.11
